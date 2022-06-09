PI Energy Announces Pilot Agreement with GoFor Industries, Inc.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the demand for urban last-mile delivery is expected to grow exponentially around the globe by 2030, industry leaders are seeking more sustainable solutions to offset growing carbon emissions.

Leading the charge is GoFor Industries, Inc., (gofor), a North American leading sustainable delivery company committed to carbon-neutral last-mile services. In an effort to further enhance its electric delivery vehicles and services, gofor has entered into an agreement with PI Energy, which has developed a novel and proprietary technology that makes it possible to install solar on almost any surface. As part of the partnership, gofor will join PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program.

PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program is the first phase of the company’s commercialization of its next-generation photovoltaic (PV) cell technology. The proprietary technology, based on nanofilm solar cell innovation, using ultrathin silicon, enables practical and low-cost installation of solar modules that are designed to be lightweight, flexible, nontoxic, and easy to install on most surfaces. PI Energy's Pilot Deployment Program will be the first globally scalable PV deployment.

Gofor’s participation in PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program will provide the renewable delivery™ company with access to PI Energy’s revolutionary module technology, which is designed to be wrapped on to electric vehicles so that EVs can be charged from sunlight. Some of the benefits of directly solar charging an EV include range-extension, decreased battery wear, and lower charging and operating costs.

“We are thrilled to partner with gofor, which is leading a better and cleaner way of providing sustainable delivery services,” said Phil Layton, CEO of PI Energy. “The company’s participation in PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program will advance our collective goals for improving the performance and energy efficiency of EVs by providing on-board power generation that is lightweight, nontoxic, flexible, and easy to wrap on most vehicles.”

Gofor, which serves over 120 metropolitan areas in the US and Canada, is a market leader in sustainable logistics, combining customer-focused delivery services and electric vehicle fleets. The company’s collaboration with PI Energy includes installation and performance evaluation, power generation and optimization, and pilot demonstration of PI Energy’s disruptive solar photovoltaic technology.

“We believe PI Energy’s technology can provide new ways of improving our delivery performance for our customers, which makes our business even more sustainable and efficient, while also lowering the total cost of ownership for EVs,” said Ian Gardner, CEO of gofor. “Charging electric vehicles with surface integrated solar PV allows us to drive further and cleaner while reducing the necessity and frequency of having to recharge the EV while it's on route doing a delivery.”