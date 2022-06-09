King County Deploys Extra Patrols to Protect Motorists During “100 Safe Days of Summer”

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, law enforcement agencies in King County announce they will increase patrols from June 10 to June 11 to monitor for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The enforcement period kicks off the “100 Safe Days of Summer” campaign, which will deploy ongoing patrols throughout the summer to keep Washington’s roadways safe during what is typically the most dangerous time of the year.

The campaign is part of a collaboration between Target Zero Task Forces across the state focused on explaining the dangers of summer driving and providing parents with positive actions to educate and encourage safe behavior from teen drivers.

“It’s so important to talk with teen drivers early and often about the dangers of risky driving situations like impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and nighttime driving,” said Sara Wood, Target Zero Manager, South King County. “By creating a game plan with your teen to stay safe during these dangerous summer months, you can also help them become a safer driver year-round.”

The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are a particularly dangerous time for teen drivers. According to AAA, over 7,100 people across the country died in teenage driver-related crashes from 2011 to 2020. Nearly half of these deaths came during the summer months. This is due in large part to the fact that there are more inexperienced drivers on the road with schools out for summer.

In preparation for the dangerous driving period, the King County Task Force is encouraging parents to have discussions about risky driving situations with their teen. Parents should:

Talk with teens early and often about the dangers of speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and nighttime driving.

Make a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers. Consider setting driving limits that are stronger than a state’s law, and enforce those limits.

Create a safety gameplan in the event the teen is impaired or feels unsafe in the car with another driver.

Teach by example and minimize your own risky behavior when behind the wheel.

While the summer is particularly dangerous for inexperienced drivers, it’s equally important for more experienced motorists to make good decisions. In order to stay safe and avoid a ticket, the King County Task Force is also recommending people “Make a Plan Before You Party” in order to get home safely.

“We know that the vast majority of Washington’s motorists are prioritizing safety when driving, and we truly appreciate their help keeping our roadways safe,” continued Wood. “With that being said, it only takes one mistake to cost a life. We need buy-in from the entire state to help us reach zero traffic deaths and serious injuries in Washington by 2030.”

For more information and resources to facilitate safe driving discussions, please visit www.wtscpartners.com.

ABOUT KING COUNTY TARGET ZERO TASK FORCE

Extra patrols are partially funded by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission with the coordination of the King County Target Zero Task Force. The Task Force brings together representatives from law enforcement, public health, health and human services, transportation and community organizations to coordinate traffic safety campaigns throughout King County.

The WTSC and participating law enforcement agencies condemn profiling. Trained and commissioned law enforcement officers will be conducting these patrols enforcing traffic violations as defined by Washington State laws.