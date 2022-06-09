Elation Health and Dock Health Team to Optimize Clinical Operations and Improve Organizational Performance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elation Health, the clinical-first platform powering the future of sustainable primary care, and Dock Health, the leader in bridging the clinical and administrative halves of healthcare, announced today the two have partnered to further integration between Elation’s electronic health record (EHR) platform and Dock’s healthcare task management solution. More than 23,000 clinicians across Elation’s growing community can now fully leverage Dock for managing administrative tasks that complete healthcare faster, decreasing administrative burden and empowering physicians with greater time for patient care.

“Today’s primary care clinicians require innovative solutions to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving, and increasingly complex healthcare landscape. Elation is committed to enabling physicians with an end-to-end platform of tools and workflows purpose-built to advance the craft of medicine and restore the joy of practice,” said Pratik Savai, CTO of Elation Health. “Dock’s task management suite of solutions is an important integration that complements Elation’s platform, providing seamless connectivity with Elation to improve administrative processes, increase practice efficiency, and reduce administrative burden across all members of the care team.”

The partnership improves practice performance and reduces dropped balls by capturing these processes in a reliable system that is structured, accountable, and actionable. The interconnectivity between Elation and Dock ensures that the most accurate and up-to-date patient information, including relevant clinical events is seamlessly transmitted. Built by healthcare providers for healthcare providers, Dock joins Elation’s marketplace of more than 300 integrators and strategic partners.

“Elation’s tech-forward provider base actively pursues a better way to deliver clinical care, and Dock Health fits squarely into the mission of highly reliable, patient-centered care delivery,” said Michael Docktor, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Dock Health. “Dock was founded to address the need for an administrative hub that captures, connects and automates the downstream tasks associated with clinical care. The ability to connect this system to Elation’s EHR augments the user’s productivity, and saves hundreds of hours wasted on administrative inefficiencies that can be reclaimed for patient needs and organizational growth.”

The integration between Elation and Dock leverages Elation’s innovative and robust API to securely transmit relevant patient data and clinical events to automatically activate workflows in Dock streamlining time-consuming and often routine administrative processes. Care teams can now collaborate more easily using Dock via Elation to keep patient journeys moving forward with visibility and accountability.

“I have been using Elation for multiple years now in my Functional Medicine practice and needed a workflow management solution immediately after significant growth. My team and I found and promptly chose Dock Health. This combination has been a game changer for my practice and facilitates efficient in-office and remote workers while flawlessly integrating with Elation,” said Melanie Dorion, AGNP, Founder and Medical Director at Be Vital Health.

Elation is the single software platform for all models of high-value primary care. Committed to the success of independent primary care in the U.S., Elation equips physicians to do what they know is best for their patients. Dock Health optimizes care delivery with industry-specific functionalities, including event-triggered workflows that can automate many of the mundane, yet essential tasks among healthcare teams, helping to reduce burnout, capture institutional knowledge, and increase both the provider and patient experience. Dock’s proprietary SmartFlows(™) map workflow automations with branching logic, escalation functionality and the visibility that provides peace of mind for each member of the care team.

For more information about the Elation Health and Dock partnership, visit www.elationhealth.com/partners/dock-health/. Join the Elation and Dock teams at the Hint Summit in Denver, June 7-9, 2022.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for independent primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on an award-winning collaborative EHR platform — that help practices start, grow, communicate, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation Health supports primary care clinicians in upholding the craft of medicine, while thriving in an evolving healthcare landscape. Today, Elation Health serves 23,000 clinicians caring for millions of Americans. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Dock Health

Dock Health is the only HIPAA-compliant workflow management platform purpose-built for healthcare, serving as the administrative hub For The Other Half Of Healthcare™. Dock eliminates administrative friction and reduces dropped balls and care delays through process improvements and accountability, enabling better patient care. Its proprietary SmartFlow™ technology allows providers to reclaim hours from inefficient processes and create workflow automations that expedite their processes and reduce the overwhelming administrative burden of care delivery. Dock Health’s suite of integrations, automations, workflow templates and task management tools make communication and collaboration within healthcare highly reliable, accurate, auditable, compliant and complete. Dock serves hundreds of healthcare teams in every specialty, care setting and modality. Learn more at www.dock.health/elation, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.