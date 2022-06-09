Threedium and Lightspeed Announce Partnership to Provide 3D Product Visualization Across Wholesale Ecosystem

The integration of Threedium’s 3D technology into the NuORDER by Lightspeed platform enables brands to add interactive, 3D product visualizations to their digital linesheets, catalogs, and virtual showrooms (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Threedium announced its partnership with Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) to enhance and elevate the B2B buying process. The integration of Threedium’s 3D technology into the NuORDER by Lightspeed platform enables brands to add interactive, 3D product visualizations to their digital linesheets, catalogs, and virtual showrooms. Threedium will also provide NuORDER by Lightspeed customers with the ability to upload 2D images and quickly and easily produce and publish 3D assets directly in their eCommerce shopping experiences.

Threedium provides enterprise customers with a low code, no code 3D engine to allow anyone to build immersive 3D and AR experiences and distribute them across omnichannel, display ad networks, eCommerce websites and virtual stores. Mike Charalambous, CEO of Threedium said, “Our partnership with NuORDER by Lightspeed represents a digital transformation of retail coming to life in the overall use of 3D within the ecommerce channels and will allow for enhanced digital shopping experiences using 3D. Threedium and NuORDER by Lightspeed will provide a one-stop to build and deploy 3D solutions across their wholesale ecosystem and we are excited to bring this to the world’s wholesale buyers.”

Together, NuORDER by Lightspeed and Threedium will provide:

Fast and scalable asset creation of 3D/AR digital twins

Creation of 3D/AR viewers for use within ecommerce

Real-time B2B product configurators allowing customers to choose from various color and material options as well as customization of the product in real time 3D

Ability to generate metaverse-ready products to sell to avatars with the ability to redeem in store

"Threediums immersive 3D formats allow forward-thinking brands to achieve cost savings, demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, and help buyers better visualize the products they are buying by replacing samples with detailed interactive 3D images,” says Dipak Pandya, Head of Product and Technology at NuORDER by Lightspeed.

Together, Threedium and NuORDER by Lightspeed are providing omnichannel options as brand partners decide when and where they want to display and sell their product— whether that is on their platform, on their website, or in the metaverse. This partnership provides flexibility to brands as they choose when and where to sell their products in an increasingly digital world.

About NuORDER by Lightspeed

NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B platform powering commerce and discovery for the world's best brands and retailers. The platform includes virtual showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, and integrated payments solutions. Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021.

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed's cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com and www.nuorder.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Threedium

Threedium is a powerful 3D/AR engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.

For more information, visit threedium.co.uk and unlimited3d.com.