Burger King Celebrates Inclusion With Barbie® and Hot Wheels® Toys in Every King Jr. Meal

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inclusion and diversity are core values for Burger King and their team members around the world. That’s why Burger King partnered with Mattel, the leading global children's entertainment company dedicated to supporting diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities through purposeful play. At participating international restaurants and in the U.S., King Jr. Meals feature new collection of diverse Barbie premium dolls and classic Hot Wheels vehicles, while supplies last.

Today, Barbie is the #1 global toy property* and is the most diverse doll line on the market, offering fans a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair textures, body types and fashions to choose from, and Hot Wheels is the leading vehicle franchise, representing and uniting all segments of car culture for fans all ages.

“We are very proud to partner with Mattel to recognize individual expression and celebrate diversity and inclusion. We hope that the new diverse collection will inspire our guests,” said Sabrina Ferretti VP, Head of Burger King International Marketing.

Burger King has always valued the differences and authenticity of its guests, which is why you can have it “Your Way” only at Burger King. The toys include twelve Barbie figurines featuring a range of body types as well as three different skin tones and multiple fashions. Three classic Hot Wheels cars in various colors are also included.

