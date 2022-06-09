Mary Kay Inc. Highlights Coral Reef Preservation on Coral Triangle Day 2022

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coral Triangle is the international heart of coral reefs and the lifeline of our oceans. To celebrate Coral Triangle Day, Mary Kay, a global sustainability advocate, sheds light on the efforts being made to preserve the health of this region which is vital to the overall health of our world.

The Coral Triangle, home to over 120 million people, is a vital source of food and biodiversity for the planet. The waters of Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Solomon Island, and Timor-Leste are by far the most diverse and productive ecosystems in the ocean therefore making them commonly known as the rainforest of the sea. “ The Coral Triangle has the highest coral diversity in the world. Almost 80% of the world’s coral species are found there. Fifteen coral species are endemic to the region, which means they aren’t found anywhere else on the planet,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mcleod, who leads on reef conservation for The Nature Conservancy. “ This area is also home to the highest diversity of coral reef fishes in the world, including thirty-seven percent of the world’s coral reef fish species, and 56% of the coral reef fishes in the Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership with funders like Mary Kay enables TNC and our local partners to restore and protect this critical coral reef region.”

Recognizing the importance of this valuable ecosystem and its vast biodiversity, the six countries that makeup the Coral Triangle joined together to focus on the preservation of the area. The Nature Conservancy, with support from Mary Kay, has created regional-level conservation initiatives that have a significant impact on the territory. For more than two decades, TNC has established strong country programs in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands while also growing trusted partnerships with local communities, businesses, and governments. Extensive work has been done to establish Marine Protected Area networks across the Coral Triangle. In Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, Ridges to Reefs planning, which unites local knowledge and the best available science, has been supported and developed to facilitate the sustainable management of marine and coastal resources.

The Nature Conservancy also works collectively with the Coral Triangle Initiative, a multilateral partnership of six countries working together to sustain coastal and marine resources, to ensure that a gender-responsive and inclusive platform for conservation is created. With Mary Kay’s support, work has been done to elevate women-led programs in the Coral Triangle including indigenous and community-based conservation in Indonesia. Significant conservation wins have occurred as a result of this initiative to advance solutions for natural resource management and climate change adaptation. Key conservation priorities in Indonesia include: Raja Ampat, the Savu Sea, Wakatobi, and Berau; these areas have high conservation value and are critical to support local livelihoods.

Through strategic, community-based conservation, we as a global community can safeguard the planet’s remaining coral reefs and ensure a healthy, thriving ocean for generations to come. Join us as we celebrate the profound work being done in the Coral Triangle, the underwater equivalent of the Amazon.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 79 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.