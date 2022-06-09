AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Loretta Lenko President of its Exchange Business

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, has appointed Loretta Lenko President, Exchange. The appointment affirms the company’s commitment to the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace, and to individuals and families — including those who are transitioning from Medicaid to a health insurance marketplace — who need affordable access to clinical care and other resources essential for ongoing health and well-being. Lenko will oversee AmeriHealth Caritas Next, the company’s Marketplace business that was announced in October 2021, and will also guide its expansion into new markets.

“ Loretta’s experience in the strategic planning and development of health care products will be an asset for our company as we expand our presence on the exchange and support members throughout their full life journey, from wellness to resilience,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “ Her leadership will help ensure AmeriHealth Caritas Next continues our mission to help people get care, stay well, and build healthy communities. AmeriHealth Caritas Next offers complete services to our members where it matters most, and in the communities they call home, as well as access to the holistic health care we believe is essential to help our members’ well-being.”

Lenko joins AmeriHealth Caritas after nearly 13 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the last 10 of which were in leadership roles in the health insurer’s Individual Business Unit. Her responsibilities included development of the company’s future individual health insurance products and working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Office of Healthcare Reform.

Prior to joining Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Lenko held various leadership roles at automotive technology firm Delphi and spent nearly two decades at General Motors. Lenko holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Kettering University and a master’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Michigan’s Rackham School of Engineering.

“ As we transition out of the public health emergency, qualified health plans like AmeriHealth Caritas Next will become even more important as an option for accessible and affordable health care coverage,” said Lenko. “ It is exciting to see AmeriHealth Caritas invest in this segment, and I look forward to bringing this company’s mission and expertise to new populations.”

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Marketplace® members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.