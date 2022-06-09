1,000 Banks and Credit Unions Now Live with Zelle® via Fiserv

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank today became the 1,000th financial institution to offer Zelle® via Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

Zelle® allows consumers to send and receive money directly from one U.S. bank account to another, typically within minutes when both parties are already enrolled. Turnkey Service for Zelle® from Fiserv streamlines the Zelle® onboarding process for financial institutions, helping to decrease costs and accelerate implementation timelines. Approximately 65% of all financial institutions that currently offer Zelle® enable the service via Fiserv. And, since April 2022, these institutions have experienced a 34% increase in active users and a 36% increase in Zelle® transactions.

“Real-time, digital payments are now a must-have solution for financial institutions, as more of today’s consumers expect to be able to send and receive money instantaneously and directly using their bank accounts,” said Matt Wilcox, President of Digital Payments and Data Solutions at Fiserv. “Welcoming Nekoosa Port Edwards as our 1,000th live client is a testament to the growing popularity of Zelle®, and underscores the importance of connectivity among financial institutions, businesses and consumers.”

Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank is located in central Wisconsin and serves both business and retail customers. As a local community bank, Nekoosa prides itself on its expectation-exceeding service and long-standing relationships with its customers.

“Through our partnerships—like this one with Fiserv and Zelle®—we, like many others, have been able to integrate technology and allow our small-town bank to remain relevant, competitive and act as an integral asset for our community while upholding our customer-first values,” said Robb Sigler, President of Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank. “Our business is relationships, and we feel very lucky to be strengthening the constant and reliable service we provide to our community by now offering Zelle®.”

In celebration of this milestone, Fiserv and Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank are hosting a community event at the bank’s Main Branch at 405 Market Street, Nekoosa, Wisconsin on June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources:

Turnkey Service for Zelle® - fisv.co/TurnkeyServiceforZelle

Fiserv and Javelin Strategy & Research Whitepaper “Real-Time Payments: A Priority for Financial Institutions” - fisv.co/RealTimePriority

About Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank

With more than 100 years of experience in financial services, Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank takes a customer-centric approach to banking. They serve the small, rural community of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, and its surrounding communities, with personalized financial solutions for the future.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle® makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

FISV-G