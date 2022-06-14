Servify enables Samsung Care+ for Business in Canada.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Servify, a global AI-driven product ownership experience platform, announced its partnership with Samsung Electronics Canada to roll out its premium protection plan for corporate devices: Samsung Care+ for Business. The service is designed exclusively for nationwide enterprises and government customers.

After a successful launch last year in the US market where the Samsung B2B program has been well received, the partnership is now extending into the Canadian market which is poised to see more than 90 percent of Canadians becoming digital natives by 2023.*

As remote work went from “new normal” to “status quo” over the last two years, enterprises have witnessed an increased dependency on mobile devices for work and are concerned about business continuity challenges. To solve this, Samsung Care+ for Business is set to deliver a complete solution for device protection, thereby maximizing business productivity.

Servify will be responsible for overall management and administration of the program, together with system integration with Samsung’s authorized repair partners. Leveraging Servify’s post-sales product ownership experience platform, Samsung is poised to deliver protection with a combined coverage term of up to 3 years.**

Benefits for Enterprises Digital and fully automated claims journey Contract Management feature (customer can log-in and view details such as start/end date, coverage, covered device, etc.) Bulk Claim upload feature

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Samsung for their B2B program in Canada. Our ongoing alliance with Samsung covers several regions including US, Eastern Europe, KSA, UAE and India which reiterates the trust Samsung has in our capabilities,” said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify.

“Today’s businesses are making significant investments in devices, and we believe it is our job to help them be prepared for any issues with seamless, automated device management tools. Samsung Care+ for Business, enabled by Servify’s platform and underpinned by Samsung’s authorized repair services for physical damage and liquid intrusion protection, will prove beneficial for businesses as they need to anticipate when devices are reaching end-of-life, determine if they are vulnerable to security breaches, and resolve a host of other issues before such issues create operational delays,” said Steven Cull, Head of Mobile Product Management, Services and Strategy, at Samsung Canada.

Samsung Care+ for Business provides its customers a worry-free protection plan, guaranteed Samsung certified service and hassle-free process for claims and tech support.

* https://www.statista.com/topics/4865/internet-usage-in-canada/#dossierKeyfigures

** Manufacturer's limited warranty is 1 year, plus up to 2 years of extended warranty - for a total of up to 3 years warranty. Available on certain Samsung devices, including Galaxy XCover and Tab Active Series devices. For physical damage and liquid intrusion service requests, two (2) covered claims are allowed per each 12-month period during the duration of the Samsung Care+ for Business.

About Samsung

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

About Servify

Servify integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem through its product lifecycle management platform, to deliver great after-sales service experience. Started in 2015, India Headquartered Servify has spread its reach in multiple countries across the globe, partnering with over 75 OEM brands including top mobile device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers and carriers. The Servify platform processes more than 3 million transactions monthly, with 250k+ Platform users spread across retailers, service centres, contact centres and administration teams worldwide serving millions of consumers.

Additional information on Servify is available at www.servify.tech.