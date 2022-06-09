Pozyx and ART4L Team up to Deliver Highly Accurate AR-based Operator Location Guidance & Vision Picking Solution

GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pozyx, an industry-leading provider of RTLS (real-time location systems), and ART4L, a key player for connected operator guidance, have joined forces to supply a new AR-based operator location guidance and vision picking solution.

The system is based on a combination of Pozyx’s UWB-based (ultra-wideband) RTLS (real-time location system) and ART4L’s Smartpick offering and results in one of the most powerful and most accurate vision picking applications available today. It unites accurate positioning with augmented reality technologies to provide precise picking instructions and deliver a flawless picking operation. It pinpoints the optimal route and helps order pickers to get their job done efficiently. The use of real-time location data adjusts the route to steer clear of moving obstacles like forklifts or temporary aisle blockers like stocking pallets.

Piet van Remortel, Partner & CEO of ART4L stated, “Our Smartpick system based on the Pozyx RTLS will optimize pick routes and therefore reduce travel time and picking errors, and boost warehouse worker performance. Smartpick also enables dynamic routing to avoid congestion in high-traffic environments and prevent collisions. It will re-organize tasks and routes to increase the overall warehouse safety and performance. The Smartpick user interface is intuitive and easy to understand and learn and comes with universally recognizable visual instructions in the AR glasses or handheld device. This reduces the required training to a minimum resulting in reduced worker fatigue, a low-stress environment, and eventually better employee retention.”

Samuel Van de Velde, Founder & CEO of Pozyx stated, “Believe it or not, manual logistics processes still dominate in many warehouses. Our combined offering for automated warehouse picking is a great example of how we bring increased efficiency to the floor. The system results in increased picking speed and worker productivity, overall warehouse efficiency gain, and enhanced operator safety. We are proud to be able to make the difference in a highly competitive market with great operational complexity.”

To learn more on the combined Pozyx/ART4L solution in action, please view https://www.pozyx.io/case-studies/logistics-warehousing

The combined solution from ART4L and Pozyx is live in Fabriek Logistiek, the Belgian test and demo center which is fully equipped with state-of-the art warehouse and logistics technologies.

About Pozyx

Pozyx delivers the most flexible real-time location system (RTLS) and platform for global asset tracking and identification based on UWB (ultra-wideband) and other location technologies.

Since 2015, Pozyx has built a strong product portfolio with a focus on innovative solutions for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Cutting-edge hardware and firmware are combined with algorithms and analytics software to translate the stream of real-time locations into smart data and value-creating insights. The Pozyx offering covers the most demanding industry requirements for reliability, stability, robustness, and scalability.

More info on pozyx.io

About ART4L

ART4L connects and guides the warehouse operator of the future with its Smartpick solution. Smartpick is a mature and proven software stack that enables elegant conception and deployment of visual hands-free solutions using a range of devices such as smart glasses, wearable computers, projection systems etc. With a strong focus on innovation and partnership, Smartpick is the essential toolbox for future-proof operator guidance. Smartpick is available to clients and integrators through Smartpick SDK, a state-of-the-art library and development environment.

More info on www.art4l.com