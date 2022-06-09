CPH Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Trilon Group

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPH, a nationally ranked architecture and engineering firm, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Trilon Group, a family of infrastructure consulting businesses. The partnership will allow CPH to expand its offerings and better serve its clients across the Americas and Caribbean by providing additional capital and resources.

Founded in 1981, CPH has a proud 40+ year history of delivering consulting solutions across the United States and Caribbean. CPH’s full-service architecture and engineering expertise spans the commercial/industrial, water/wastewater, and transportation markets. CPH’s long term strategic vision for growth includes organic expansion in its existing markets and broadening that expansion into adjacent service lines and geographies. CPH’s leadership constantly searches for opportunities to innovate and collaborate to benefit its clients while providing opportunities for its staff to grow their careers.

“ This partnership will accelerate the execution of our strategic plan by investing in our people, targeting M&A, and collaborating on new approaches within the industry to better serve clients in architecture and engineering consulting,” CPH’s CEO Kamran Khosravani said.

“ Through the selection process, we carefully considered aligning with a partner that embodied our culture and values, understands the A/E/C industry, and provides access to capital resources. Trilon was the perfect partner,” said CPH’s President David Gierach.

With these objectives in mind, CPH selected the Trilon Group, which is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm. Alpine plans to invest up to $200 million of equity capital to fund the organic and inorganic growth of Trilon. Trilon was formed with the vision of building the next top 20 design firm in North America by partnering with a comprehensive family of consulting service businesses focused on delivering practical and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Trilon partners with like-minded architecture and engineering firms across the nation and aims to accelerate their growth through investment in talent, technology, and targeted M&A. Key focus areas include transportation, water, utilities, environment and community infrastructure.

Within Trilon, CPH will help lead the national strategy for the commercial market, focus on national private sector clients, and be a key part of the national water strategy. Trilon intends to support the growth of CPH by expanding its M&A strategy and adding talented staff. Under the leadership of its current management team, CPH will continue operating as an independent brand within Trilon.

“ Collaborating with a team which has shared values was a top priority for us because we pride ourselves on our people and client service. This partnership will allow us to compete with mega firms without losing our agility. At the end of the day, what really matters to us is continuing to help clients make decisions quickly and providing a place for our staff to grow. Trilon and Alpine share in these same beliefs and will help accelerate what we have worked to build,” said CPH President David Gierach.

“ The vast majority of our staff will continue to work in their respective roles and focus on providing excellent service to our clients as we always have. This partnership with Trilon will provide the increased investment in growth for CPH and is mutually beneficial to our staff and clients,” said CPH CEO Kamran Khosravani.

“ We are thrilled to partner with CPH as they embark on the next chapter in their success story. Trilon was formed with the intention of delivering critical infrastructure more quickly, affordably, and impactfully. The CPH leadership team has built a phenomenal company of individuals who share a passion for serving their communities and clients,” said Trilon Group CEO Michael (Mick) Renshaw. “ We are excited to support CPH with growth investment in talent, technology, and targeted M&A to help them realize their growth ambitions.”

AEC Advisors served as financial advisor to CPH.

About CPH

Founded in 1981, CPH is a full-service Architecture and Engineering design firm serving Commercial, State, and Local Clients. CPH is headquartered near Orlando, Florida and currently employs 270+ professionals across 12 office locations. CPH is ranked among Engineering News-Record’s “Top 500 Design Firms” in the United States and “Southeast Top Design Firms.”, as well as in Architectural Records “Top 300 Architecture Firms” in the United States. For more information, visit www.cphcorp.com.

About Trilon Group

Trilon group was formed with a vision to build the next Top 20 design firm in North America by bringing together some of the nation’s best infrastructure consulting firms. Key focus areas include Transportation, Water, Utilities, Environment and Community Infrastructure. Trilon Group has previously announced similar partnerships with Waggoner Engineering and DRMP. For more information, visit www.trilongroup.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.