Semtech’s BlueRiver® Optimizes Mt. Titlis Smart City Integrated Command Center

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Mt. Titlis, an integrated service provider supplying control center console products and intelligent control collaboration system solutions, has chosen to integrate Semtech’s BlueRiver® AV over IP technology platform into its Smart City Integrated Command Center. The Command Center is a comprehensive government affairs hub that highlights the functional departments of an entire city. Through implementing Semtech’s BlueRiver platform, the Command Center is able to deliver the high-quality, uncompressed 4K60 4:4:4 video while integrating efficient Keyboard, Video and Mouse (KVM) functionality, reducing the complexity of the overall system.

“Mt. Titlis' products supply centralized monitoring, comprehensive data analysis and unified management, optimizing resource allocation and facilitating implementation of key operations in urban areas, which is why Semtech’s BlueRiver platform was the optimal choice for integration with our Smart City Integrated Command Center,” said Ian Zhao, CMO of Mt. Titlis. “The BlueRiver platform provided a highly integrated SOC solution for audio and video processing and transmission, which perfectly collected the signal output of the computer peripheral interface and supports the lossless quality transmission and display of Ultra HD video.”

As public safety remains top of mind for local governments, command and control systems based on Semtech’s BlueRiver technology, such as Mt. Titlis’ Smart City Integrated Command Center, provide high fidelity viewing for operators to maximize information distribution for a swift and accurate response. Per Mt. Titlis, Semtech’s BlueRiver technology complemented its Smart City Integrated Command Center, providing perfect interoperability as well as excellent compatibility through support of 4K/UHD, 1080p Full HD, 1440p WQH, and other customized resolutions.

“Efficient and convenient collaboration is critical to smart city operations and local governing,” said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Semtech’s collaboration with Mt. Titlis showcases the unmatched benefits of the BlueRiver AV over IP platform in delivering the best possible audio and video experience available today.”

To learn more about Mt. Titlis’ smart solutions, visit here.

More information on how Semtech’s BlueRiver platform is innovating Pro AV, visit here.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About Mt. Titlis

Established in 2011, Mt. Titlis (Beijing) Control Technology Co., Ltd. is an integrated service provider integrating scientific research and development, large-scale production, sales and service, specialized in intelligent consoles for control center and intelligent dispatching command signal interactive cooperation systems. It can provide such products and solutions as intelligent console design and delivery, KVM seat cooperation, signal visualization management, signal picture switchover, large signal screen splicing control, long-distance signal transmission, audio and video matrix, and central control management, as well as customized control center products and total solutions can be provided according to personalized needs of customers. With products covering energy, transportation, communication, finance, government, military, public security, aviation and other fields, Mt. Titlis has been widely recognized by customers and reputed as an "Expert in Control Center Industry". For more information, please visit: www.mttitlis.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

