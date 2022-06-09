Spectrum Chemical Enters into New Distribution Arrangement with ANGUS Chemical Company to Provide Select TRIS Buffers and Derivatives for Life Sciences and Biopharmaceuticals Markets in United States and Canada

GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (“Spectrum Chemical”), a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, has entered into a new distribution arrangement with ANGUS Chemical Company (“ANGUS”) that expands Spectrum Chemical’s product offerings for research and development and production scale-up at commercial and academic organizations serving the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries in the United States and Canada.

Under the new distribution arrangement, Spectrum Chemical will market and distribute ANGUS-branded TRIS AMINO™ AC USP/EP and BIS-TRIS Biologics grade buffers, which are used as buffering agents in cell culture and bioprocessing applications, as well as purification of biological molecules in downstream processing. Today, ANGUS is the world’s largest and only fully integrated manufacturer of TRIS buffers.

Jim Luchsinger, Spectrum Chemical Vice President of Business Development, said, “The addition of these essential ANGUS-branded TRIS and TRIS derivative products to our product offering broadens our capability to deliver best-in-class solutions to our biopharmaceutical and life sciences research customers. We are committed to delivering the fullest range of high-quality chemicals necessary for every bioprocessing stage, from development through commercialization.”

Luchsinger pointed out that the new ANGUS-branded products also complement Spectrum Chemical’s current bioprocessing portfolio such as its bioCERTIFIED™ product line. Packaged in cGMP-compliant facilities, the company’s bioCERTIFIED products incorporate extensive quality control processes and certifications, as well as undergo additional testing for endotoxin, bioburden and elemental impurities.

“Through Spectrum Chemical’s deep experience in serving the U.S. and Canadian research markets, we look forward to enhancing our supply and delivery capabilities for customers in the region supported by ANGUS’ commitment to providing 100% traceability and the most secure, sustainable supply of these essential chemistries,” said Doug Ward, North America Sales Director for ANGUS.

Spectrum Chemical supplies hundreds of unique cell culture additives in a wide range of packaging sizes throughout the world. Product offering covers everything from research grade chemicals for upstream R&D and cell culture, through cGMP chemicals for scale-up and production. The company also is the exclusive North American distributor of inorganic salts from Macco Organiques Inc. for parenteral drug manufacturing.

“We’re a value-added supplier to the biopharmaceutical and parenteral pharmaceutical markets with an established global network and market reach,” said Luchsinger. “We offer products and services that help biopharmaceutical manufacturers meet regulatory and compliance requirements while speeding time to market for new drugs and therapeutics.”

About Spectrum Chemical

Celebrating more than 50 years in business, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. is a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies serving more than 120 industries in 70 countries. The company offers more than 250,000 products in laboratory, scale-up and bulk quantities including the largest selection of USP-NF-FCC-BP-EP-JP chemicals in the world. The company’s capabilities include extensive analytical testing of its products in three state-of-the-art facilities as well as provides scientific documentation with supply chain transparency and change control required for quality-driven industries. For more information, visit SpectrumChemical.com.

About ANGUS

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.