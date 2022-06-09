ARIA Exchange Unveils a Bold Campaign Announcing Upcoming NFT Partnerships with Athlete Superstars

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unveiled in a bold brand film that embodies the pioneering purpose of their disruptive, culture-leading presence, ARIA Exchange – an innovative digital marketplace where global communities can unlock rare collectible NFTs and untold stories from contemporary athlete superstars like Jayson Tatum, Max Scherzer, and Alex Bregman, as well as all-time sports legends like Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Honus Wagner, Hank Aaron, Jerry West, and Bill Russell – has debuted an eye-catching, artful campaign in anticipation of their upcoming summer launch.

“The New Gatekeepers” brand film delivers an authoritative manifesto about the changing of the guards in the collectible world. “The paradigm shift in digital collectibles is the tipping point for us as we focus on bringing the power and economics of collectibles to the athlete. They can own and shape their narrative as creators and continue to grow their financial portfolio as their collectibles increase in value over time,” said Travis McMichael, Chief Creative Officer at the ARIA Exchange.

Bringing one-of-a-kind collectibles into the future, ARIA Exchange’s hand-picked partners are cultural leaders that offer transcendent, timeless value from generation to generation. Across a range of partnerships, including the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), and Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA), Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and the NBA Coaches Association, ARIA Exchange boasts the potential to create collectibles and NFTs for over 3,000 sports legends. Their upcoming drop, The Estate Collection, will feature distinct and dynamic NFTs from sports icons like Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Cy Young, Honus Wagner and Roberto Clemente, including 1-of-1 and limited-edition offerings starting at $1,000.

Anticipating the marketplace launch, ARIA Exchange will be unveiling two sets of Access Keys on August 15th – a Black Access Key, priced at $1,000, and a Platinum Access Key, priced at $500 – that will grant members of ARIA’s global community access to a range of limited-edition NFTs, exclusive early access to NFT drops and collaborations, as well as Discord access and, for the Black offering, access to virtual and "IRL" experiences connected to ARIA's athlete, coach, and league roster. The Access Keys and further information can be viewed on the ARIA Exchange Marketplace.

True to its disruptive presence, ARIA Exchange also welcomes those outside of the crypto ecosystem, accepting payment for NFTs and digital collectibles via credit and debit card, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“We are redefining the landscape of the NFT community, uniting everyone from the crypto enthusiast to the crypto-curious sports fanatic, gamer, and collectible-connoisseur under one roof,” said Darren Mann, Founder and Co-CEO of ARIA Exchange. “With narrative-based original content, utility, and interoperability, ARIA Exchange will empower collectors of all levels to seamlessly buy, sell, and trade the world’s most coveted NFTs, as well as empower athletes to serve as the creator and storyteller of their one-of-a-kind collectibles for the first time.”

Celebrating global collectors and creators, the first release from ARIA Exchange will be available summer 2022.

To learn more about the ARIA Exchange, please visit https://ariaexchange.com.

About The ARIA Network

The ARIA Network is a disruptive and integrated Web3 brand that utilizes innovative technologies to immerse consumers and fans into new virtual worlds in ways never-before imagined. Building boundary-breaking augmented reality through proprietary recognition technology with billions of gateways to infinite possibilities, The ARIA Network partners with global brands to dynamically engage their consumers in any venue, digital or physical, bringing excitement to fans across their new “phygital” ecosystem.

About ARIA Exchange

A community-driven, disruptive, culture-leading brand revolutionizing the world’s rarest cultural artifacts with digital collectibles and untold stories, the ARIA Exchange is a cutting-edge NFT trading platform launching in 2022. A new-generation marketplace empowering global collectors and creators, ARIA Exchange reimagines collectibles and fan engagement for the cultural connoisseur, pushing the past into the future with immersive and generative collectibles legacied in real-time. Always authentic to its community and mission, ARIA Exchange celebrates a new era where everyone is the curator building their collections of the past and the present.

