Pontera and RFG Advisory Announce Partnership to Help Advisors Manage Clients’ Retirement Assets

NEW YORK & VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial technology company Pontera, formerly known as FeeX, today announced a partnership with RFG Advisory, a hybrid Registered Investment Advisory firm, to enable their independent financial advisors to securely manage clients’ held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs, and more.

“Held away accounts including 401(k)s make up a significant portion of Americans’ retirement savings, and contributions are increasing. The total value of defined contribution accounts in the United States reached a record high of $11 trillion in 2021,” said Pontera Chief Business Officer David Goldman. “Consequently, the need and demand for management of these accounts is greater than ever, and Pontera is proud to provide a solution. We are excited to partner with RFG Advisory to support their mission to provide a higher level of personal service to clients by enabling their advisors to securely manage and trade clients’ retirement accounts.”

In a 2021 survey, J.P. Morgan found that 62% of individuals wish they could completely hand over retirement planning to an expert. Because retirement assets are held off of their financial advisor’s custody platform, or “held away,” managing them has been challenging historically, limiting the ability of financial advisors to give clients the help they need.

“RFG is always looking to expand and enhance our robust suite of client offerings. We use the most advanced technology to enhance the personalized service our clients receive,” said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. “Our partnership with Pontera will enable RFG advisors to securely manage clients’ retirement accounts as part of a holistic and comprehensive wealth management plan.”

About Pontera

Pontera (formerly FeeX) is a Fintech company on a mission to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on their clients' held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at Pontera.com.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory “RFG”, one of the nation’s 50 fastest growing RIAs (RIA Channel), is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG’s investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services, and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.