Proteum Energy® Collaborates with University of Regina to Enhance Production of Hydrogen from Ethanol Feedstock

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proteum Hydrogen Technologies Corp., a subsidiary of Proteum Energy, LLC, and the University of Regina have embarked on a joint project aimed at advancing Proteum’s patented and proprietary steam non-methane reforming (SnMR™) technology.

The project, conducted through the University’s Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute (CETRI), focuses on optimizing performance of Proteum’s commercial system for production of hydrogen from renewable ethanol feedstock. The two-year project was awarded a matching grant from Mitacs, a nonprofit Canadian research organization cultivating partnerships between academia, private industry and government.

“We are pleased and excited to work with such a prestigious research university to enhance hydrogen yields for our projects utilizing ethanol feedstock. Leveraging Proteum’s SnMR technology holds great promise for ethanol producers as the automotive industry moves from gasoline toward zero emissions,” said Proteum’s CEO Laurence B. Tree, II.

“With one of the few hydrogen research pilot plants in Canada, the University of Regina’s Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute is uniquely positioned to collaborate with Proteum to optimize their SnMR process for enhanced hydrogen yields and quality from renewable ethanol,” said CETRI’s Director Dr. Hussameldin Ibrahim. “We look forward to further developing this promising technology.”

About Proteum Energy® – Headquartered in Phoenix Arizona, Proteum is a producer of low-cost, clean hydrogen from residue gas and renewable ethanol. With its patented and proven reformation SnMR™ technology, Proteum can provide fuel cell grade clean hydrogen for heavy-duty transportation, low carbon hydrogen-rich designer fuels for power, and hydrogen for direct injection at natural gas processing plants.

About CETRI –

The Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute is the University of Regina’s low-carbon/clean energy research hub focusing on decarbonization and zero-emission hydrogen technologies, carbon capture and utilization (CCS), and waste-to-renewable fuels and chemicals. CETRI has one of the only hydrogen research pilot plants in Canada, which – in combination with its CCS facilities – enables studies into efficient, feed-flexible blue hydrogen production.

About the University of Regina

The University of Regina—with campuses located on Treaty 4 and Treaty 6 territories, the ancestral lands of the Cree, Saulteaux, Dakota, Lakota and Nakoda nations and the homeland of the Métis—is a comprehensive, mid-sized university with more than 16,000 students and a reputation for excellence and innovation.