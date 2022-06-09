Midwest Vision Partners Announces Two New Partnerships, Expanding Into Three New States

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”) is excited to announce its recent partnerships with Spectrum Eye Institute (“Spectrum”) and Lee Eye Center (“LEC”), collectively expanding MVP’s network into Illinois, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, in addition to its existing presence in Michigan and Ohio. These partnerships represent MVP’s nineteenth and twentieth since May 2019, broadening its network to over 135 providers and 70 clinical locations across the organization.

Jorge Lopez, MVP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, announced, “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Spectrum and LEC and expand our footprint into three new states. The doctors at Spectrum and LEC are a perfect addition to the MVP team with their strong focus on people and drive to achieve exceptional outcomes. We are excited to support them in continuing their growth.”

Spectrum, with two locations in Joliet and New Lenox, Illinois, provides medical, surgical, refractive, and specialty care to patients in Southwest Chicagoland.

Dr. Eli Lelis, of Spectrum Eye Institute, commented, “We are excited to partner with MVP and their existing network of reputable and successful practices in the Midwest. We look forward to growing in partnership with them in Chicagoland.”

Lee Eye Center, based in Boardman, Ohio, has five locations, including two in Ohio, two in Pennsylvania, and one in West Virginia. LEC provides vision, medical, and surgical care to patients in the tri-state area.

Dr. Tac Lee, of Lee Eye Center, commented, “We look forward to leveraging the resources MVP provides its doctors and staff to continue to provide excellent care to our patients. MVP’s reputation precedes itself in supporting its partners, and I am excited to work alongside them to further facilitate our growth.”

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on providing life changing care to their patients. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco-based PeopleFirstTM private equity firm focused primarily on software and services businesses. MVP is eager to provide the same growth opportunity for other eye care providers in the Midwest.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Alpine’s unique PeopleFirstTM programs place high-caliber executives and management teams into its portfolio companies, providing them with the strategic expertise and resources to grow their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.