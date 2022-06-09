Stratodesk and Citrix® – Bringing Predictability to VDI Endpoints

When it comes to why use Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ 2203 Long Term Service Release (LTSR) with Stratodesk NoTouch, it’s all about taking your IT infrastructure to the land of no surprises. Enterprises take advantage of Citrix LTSR builds in order to get the updates they want without the need for frequent, regular regression tests. Additionally, enterprises can take advantage of greater predictability thanks to the solution.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratodesk, the leading global EUC innovator of endpoint OS software, has received certification for Citrix Ready™ verification for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ 2203 Long Term Service Release (LTSR), exemplifying Stratodesk’s long collaborative partnership with Citrix while simultaneously bolstering the confidence for joint customers in Stratodesk NoTouch’s ability to meet the demands of a productive Citrix deployment.

Why Stratodesk and Citrix?

When it comes to why use Citrix with Stratodesk NoTouch, it’s all about taking your IT infrastructure to the land of no surprises. Enterprises take advantage of LTSR builds in order to get the updates they want without the need for frequent, regular regression tests. Additionally, enterprises can take advantage of greater predictability thanks to the solution.

Organizations gain the benefit of upgrading to a highly tested and vetted release with a compilation of all the latest features and innovations. Citrix LTSRs come out every two to three years, delivering the best of updates from the past years. The latest release is Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops 2203 LTSR. In this release, enterprises can take advantage of enhanced communication tools, usability and, of course, security.

Stratodesk Offers a Similar LTS Offering

As Citrix has its LTSR offering, Stratodesk also has a Long Term Support (LTS) offering. While focused on the endpoint, Stratodesk NoTouch LTS delivers unparalleled security and Day One updates including the features enterprises need within their secure digital perimeter to ensure ongoing productivity without the need for full production approval testing. Organizations are offered extended support to gain predictability, just as the Long Term Service Release (LTSR) program for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops provides extended support for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops releases.

By taking advantage of Stratodesk LTS, enterprises can take advantage of security updates as needed, deliver cross platform support (think x86, x64 and ARM/Raspberry Pi), and gain flexibility to fit specific business needs.

When combined, Stratodesk LTS and Citrix LTSR can bring valuable benefits to customers including:

Extended lifecycle support

Predictable software maintenance and updates

Reduced IT costs and simplified management

Stratodesk Meets Rigorous Testing Benchmarks to Achieve Citrix Ready Verification

In addition to the LTS Branch, meeting endpoint qualification requirements – particularly Citrix Ready Endpoint, Endpoint Premium, and Cloud for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Citrix DaaS shows the closeness of our partnership with Citrix.

To meet these advanced requirements, Stratodesk engineers had to undergo rigorous tests ultimately aimed at giving joint customers the confidence that Stratodesk works seamlessly with the latest features and improvements from Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops 2203 LTSR.

Watch the Video to Learn More about Stratodesk NoTouch and Citrix LTSR

Our very own Stratodesk sales engineers recently recorded a great overview of how Stratodesk and Citrix work together to make Citrix LTSR more effective.

Monica Griesemer, Product Marketing Manager at Citrix, announces Citrix LTSR as the culmination of more than two years’ of notable feature innovations and performance optimizations. Stratodesk Solution Engineers Paul Craddock and Mikael Lindholm discuss the benefits of using the secure, minimal footprint operating system, Stratodesk NoTouch OS with Citrix LTSR.

Watch the video and learn how to benefit from increased security, stability, enhanced user experience and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams optimization with Citrix LTSR and Stratodesk NoTouch OS. Customers can start testing Stratodesk NoTouch OS by visiting www.stratodesk.com/trial.

