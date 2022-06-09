Gen II Fund Services Selects NTT to Drive its Cloud Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a leading independent fund administrator in the alternative investment space, today announced it has chosen NTT Ltd., a leading global technology services provider, as its managed cloud services provider to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

Gen II Fund Services leveraged NTT’s advisory and digital services experts to modernize and manage its IT infrastructure to improve operational efficiencies and enhance its customer service.

The new multi-year agreement will consolidate Gen II’s cloud support and security desks into a powerful platform leveraging NTT’s global scale and industry-leading hybrid cloud capabilities, providing the firm and its clients with enhanced efficiency, security, and scalability in a singular global solution.

The partnership will create a service desk available 24/7/365 to all Gen II staff globally across time zones. Strategically located onshore in the U.S., the service desk will further improve the consistency and coverage of Gen II’s world-class client service.

“We are pleased to partner with NTT as we continue to further enhance our technology infrastructure and provide our clients with innovative technology solutions,” said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Gen II. “Gen II was an early adopter of cloud infrastructure and digital solutions and through our partnership with NTT, we continue to invest in a scalable global platform for future growth.”

“By bringing NTT’s expertise in cloud services and security to Gen II Funds, we have designed and will manage an innovative cloud infrastructure that will enable Gen II to deliver superior customer service, while improving operational efficiencies,” said Tyler Affolter, Senior Vice President, Managed Services, NTT Ltd.

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving the alternative asset management space, including private equity, real estate, and credit funds. Since its inception in 2009, the company has been one of the largest independent private equity fund administrators, with more than $700 billion of private fund capital under administration. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

About NTT

NTT Ltd. is a leading, global technology services company. To help our clients achieve their digital transformation goals, we use our global capabilities, expertise, and full-stack technology services delivered through our integrated services platform. As their long-term strategic partner, we help them enhance customer and employee experience, transform their cloud strategy, modernize their networks and strengthen their cybersecurity. And across their transformation priorities, we automate their business processes and IT, drawing insights and analytics from their core business data. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 50,000 people across 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at services.global.ntt