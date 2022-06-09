Live Conscious Partners With Baby2Baby for World Children’s Day

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Live Conscious, the science-backed wellness brand, announces today its partnership with Baby2Baby, the national non-profit organization that provides basic necessities to children living in poverty, for World Children’s Day on June 12th. The brand’s donation of over 15,000 units of their Kids Elderberry Immune Gummy will provide thousands of vulnerable children with the essential nutrients for a healthy immune system.

“At Live Conscious, we believe that the access to health should be a birthright, not a privilege,” said Live Conscious Creative Brand Manager Al Goldman. “Our mission is to support everyone on the path to better wellness and children are both our future and responsibility. We are proud to be partnering with Baby2Baby to make sure these families receive the essential necessities that will keep them healthy and growing,” Goldman continued.

Since COVID-19, there has been a significant increase in parents demanding products focused on building immunity, with children more than ever in need of special help to ward off illnesses. Live Conscious’ donation will help get key dietary supplements into the hands of those who need them most.

During the pandemic, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million basic essentials including diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, and food to children and families across the country impacted by COVID-19.

For more information on Live Conscious and to check out their latest products, please visit WeLiveConscious.com. To learn about Baby2Baby and ways you can get involved, visit their website Baby2Baby.org.

About Live Conscious

Live Conscious is a wellness brand that combines ancient wisdom with modern science to create clinically proven products featuring all-natural, good-for-you ingredients. Our mission is to balance your mind, body and spirit in an active, ever-changing world. We’re here to help truth-seekers achieve harmony, in health, from the inside out, with one overarching goal — to elevate you, effectively. This growing responsibility inspired our pledge to plant one million trees over the course of the next year, partnering with Eden Reforestation Project. By restoring global forests and reducing poverty, we dedicate ourselves to Mama Earth; creating space for prosperity today and tomorrow. Live Conscious… wake up to wellness.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 240 million items — more than any organization of its kind — to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million items to families in need, serving over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic.