NTT DATA Improves Independent Health’s IT Experience for Employees, Transforms Infrastructure Services

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together with NTT DATA, Independent Health has transformed its IT infrastructure services, building an end-to-end model that speeds response time, allows for predictive and proactive operations and improves support and satisfaction for employees.

Recent NTT DATA research found that despite the high cost of employee turnover and record high resignation rates, employee engagement is not seen as a top priority. But that is not the belief at Independent Health, which has been named one of the best companies to work for in New York State for 15 consecutive years, due to their dedication to creating a positive work environment.

“We credit our success in working seamlessly through the pandemic by aligning our Independent Health philosophies with our IT strategy and finding the right partner to help us realize our vision,” said Joshua Zalen, Vice President of IT Service Operations, Independent Health. “NTT DATA’s strong delivery capabilities interlaced with transformative dynamic workplace services enabled the combined teams to work through the pandemic with no disruption, while scaling up the overall effectiveness of IT and the fundamental metric of employee satisfaction.”

Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Independent Health is one of the highest-rated health plans in the United States for clinical quality and member satisfaction, and the end-user experience is critical to support its 1,100 employees and maintain service excellence and continuity for more than 335,000 members.

Access, onboarding and outcomes

The transformation journey focused on improving three key areas: access, onboarding and outcomes. The first step was improving access for end-users from anywhere at any time through online chat options, as well as Citrix and Office 365 for remote access. Continuing to focus on the employee experience, onboarding was improved through the automation of asset deployment, giving new hires access to the right systems and equipment right away. And finally, IT satisfaction metrics and experience-based service level agreements (XLAs) were established to support business outcomes. The focus on employee satisfaction and continuous improvement has resulted in benchmark achievements in call resolution and a 3.9 out of 4 customer satisfaction rating for Independent Health’s IT Services.

“Independent Health has differentiated itself through its customer service philosophy and a relentless focus on improving the member and provider experience,” said Shashi Yadiki, President of Health Plan and Life Sciences, NTT DATA Services. “Successful health plans understand that a data-driven, proactive and predictive operations model is key to building loyalty and driving future growth.”

NTT DATA will continue to provide effective end user services on a foundation that prioritizes customer satisfaction at Independent Health through IT Service Desk support and transformation projects.

