Wejo Announces Expansion and Extension of Relationship with Microsoft Maps

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced an expansion and extension of its existing collaboration with Microsoft Maps, which will significantly enhance the capabilities of Microsoft's mapping products, in multiple territories across the world. An extensive build on our existing relationship, it will also facilitate the ability for Microsoft to receive real-time Wejo data from all territories to further enhance and improve its mapping capabilities, including intelligent routing, route optimization, identifying parking spaces and more.

The extended relationship grants Microsoft the ability to contextualize what is going on in any road at any given time across the complete set of the Microsoft Maps offerings under the global agreement.

“With the connected vehicle data market slated to reach $61 billion by 2030, it is more important than ever to harness the power of the information collected from these vehicles, and that’s no easy task,” commented Richard Barlow, Wejo’s Founder and CEO. “Our expanded relationship with Microsoft is a rock solid example of effectively working together across OEMs and providers to deliver data sets that improve the experience of drivers globally.”

Leveraging over 16 billion daily data points from approximately 12 million connected vehicles, Microsoft utilizes Wejo’s data to analyze actual vehicle movement instead of device movement, which significantly improves the quality of traffic-oriented data and allows Microsoft mapping services to create a faster, smarter, and more cost-efficient driving experience. Wejo’s data helps both Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and consumers better understand location popularity, uncover new routes and analyze journey times by fuel type, and gain real-time insight to road incidents and the impact of weather events.

“Since the announcement of our initial collaboration nearly a year ago, we’ve had the opportunity to understand the vast capabilities of Wejo’s connected vehicle data,” said Nick Lee, Corporate Vice President, Maps and Local at Microsoft. “The accuracy and reliability of Wejo’s data has allowed us to develop significant improvements to our mapping services for millions of Bing Maps users.”

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables Smart Mobility for Good™ smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points collected from approximately 16.9 million vehicles, of which 11.8 million were active on the platform during the prior six months transmitting data in near real-time, and 71 billion journeys as of March 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

