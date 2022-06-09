Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Recognizes Graduating Seniors

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), a tuition-free online public school program of the Hallsville Independent School District, will celebrate the Class of 2022 with an in-person graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

This year, TVAH will graduate more than 1,200 students. Collectively, the Class of 2022 reports receiving scholarships of more than $2 million. Graduates have also been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the state, including: Texas Tech University and Prairie View A&M University.

“Teachers and staff at TVAH are truly committed to the success of each and every student. The entire school community is so proud of everything our graduates have accomplished to date,” said Dawn Kaiser, TVAH’s interim head of school. “Whether they’re career or college-bound, we know TVAH graduates have all the tools they need to succeed in the months and years to come.”

Students enroll in online classes at TVAH for a number of reasons – some are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting, a robust career learning program offered through TVAH’s Stride Career Prep program, or an accelerated learning option.

TVAH students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live, virtual classes taught by Texas-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, June 19, 2022 | 12 PM, 3 PM

WHERE: Comerica Center, 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.