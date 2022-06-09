Students From iQ Academy of California - Los Angeles To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of questions and distractions, the students from iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (iQLA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony this Monday. The graduation will take place at the Brea Community Center at 11AM. Details for the graduation can be found below or on iQLA’s Facebook page.

iQLA is proud to graduate approximately 83 students and has increased their graduation rate nearly 12% over the last year. The school also improved in ELA & Math proficiency during the pandemic where the state declined.

“I know some families are still struggling and last two years have not been easy. But for one day, let the students have their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future,” said iQLA Head of School Nicholas Stecken. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

Students at iQLA have reported they are attending colleges in- and out of California next year, including, Pepperdine University, CSU Fullerton, CSUN, CSU Dominguez Hills, Los Angeles City College LACC, and Grand Canyon University.

WHAT: iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Brea Community Center

WHEN: June 13 at 11:00 AM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Nicholas Stecken at nicstecken@iqcala.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles

iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. IQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform that provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about IQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.