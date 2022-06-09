Insight School of Minnesota Celebrates Class of 2022 With a Long Awaited Commencement Ceremony

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of questions and distractions, the students of Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) are looking forward to getting on with their lives.

Insight School of Minnesota will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on June 11th 2022, at 1 PM. The virtual ceremony will be on June 13th 2022, at 6 PM.

“Our students have overcome the struggles the pandemic introduced and the last couple of years took all their strength and effort to get it done,” said John Huber, Insight School of Minnesota Head of School. “We’re excited to see our students graduate and move on to all the amazing next steps in their careers and academic futures.”

Collectively, the Class of 2022 – which includes more than 90 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: Alexandria Technical College, Normandale Community College, Ridgewater College, East Texas Baptist University, and North Hennepin Community College.

An online public-school program of the Brooklyn Center Community School District, ISMN offers students statewide a tuition-free education option for grades 6-12. ISMN offers a supportive online learning community and an individualized approach to meet students at their point of need and to spark a lifelong love of learning. And ISMN had a good year improving in ELA & Math proficiency during the pandemic where the state declined.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

Insight School of Minnesota is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Minnesota 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 11th, 2022, at 1 PM

WHERE: Brooklyn Center High School

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact John Huber at jhuber@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Insight School of Minnesota

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public-school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As a Minnesota public school, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.