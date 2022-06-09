HotWax Commerce Selected by Steve Madden As Omnichannel Order Management System Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HotWax Commerce today announced that Steve Madden LTD. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children, has chosen HotWax Commerce Omnichannel Order Management Solution to facilitate omnichannel retailing strategies such as same-day Buy Online Pick-Up In Store (BOPIS), Ship From Store, and Pre-Orders.

Anil Patel, CEO at HotWax Commerce said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Steve Madden team on their omnichannel journey. We believe that our modern technology fits perfectly with the brand’s forward-thinking vision and approach to customer experience.”

About Steve Madden: Steven Madden, Ltd., also known as Steve Madden, is a publicly-traded company based in Long Island City, New York. Founded by the eponymous designer and businessman Steve Madden, the company designs and markets shoes and fashion accessories for women, men, and children. The company's brands include Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, MADDEN, Freebird by Steven, Stevies, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Report Signature, Report, Big Buddha, Wild Pair, Cejon, Jocelyn and Mad Love, and BB Dakota. There are approximately 120 Steve Madden stores across the United States, and 250 in over 65 countries. https://www.stevemadden.com

About HotWax Commerce: HotWax Commerce is a cloud-based Omnichannel Order Management solution that provides retailers with the best return on their inventory by facilitating omnichannel solutions such as same-day buy online pick up in store (BOPIS), buy online return in store (BORIS), ship from stores, and pre-orders to increase conversion rates and profitability. The HotWax Commerce founding team has deep experience in delivering enterprise-grade e-commerce solutions in the US, Europe, and Australia. Since 2001, the founding team has served as major contributors of Apache OFBiz and worked with clients including United Airlines, IEEE Computer Society, Essilor, UPS, Cabi, and Warby Parker. The company is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Indore, India.