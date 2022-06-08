Newegg Offers a Wide Range of Tech Gift Ideas for Graduates

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today shared graduation gift ideas for the Class of 2022.

Whether having earned a doctorate, master’s, bachelor’s, high school diploma or another achievement, graduates’ tech needs and desires can be easily solved by shopping Newegg.

Newegg features gaming PCs, laptops, PC components, home appliances, smartwatches, drones, home entertainment and other tech – all appropriate for today’s achievers who will be tomorrow’s leaders.

“The summer after graduation is a time of satisfaction for accomplishments and anticipation for what’s next, whether more education or employment,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg. “Newegg is a destination for shopping everything tech-related, whether it’s a gaming PC for entertainment and work, home entertainment for dorm rooms or a laptop to be extremely productive everywhere.”

Younger consumers have gravitated to Newegg because of its large variety of desirable tech products. These tech-savvy generations have a strong interest in assembling a PC by using highly sought components, which Newegg has established a leadership position in carrying.

