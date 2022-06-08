BPM Grows in North Bay Through Combination With Elliott CPA Group Inc.

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPM LLP, one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, is expanding its North Bay presence through a combination with Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Elliott CPA Group Inc., effective July 1.

“BPM has long been a part of the North Bay, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Elliott team,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “This strategic combination will allow us to broaden and deepen our relationships within the community.”

Led by Erin Roche and James Elliott, Elliott CPA Group was founded in 2006 and has earned a reputation for partnering with North Bay region businesses for comprehensive financial and tax planning. Their team of professionals is deeply entrenched in the area’s key industries, including wine and agriculture, real estate, retail and manufacturing. This combination delivers BPM’s global reach and the variety and depth of knowledge of its 900-plus colleagues to Elliott CPA clients.

“Businesses need sophisticated financial services – whether they’re in traditional industries, like agriculture, or they’re developing breakthrough technologies,” said Elliott. “This combination helps ensure that both our clients and our team members have access to a wealth of resources and truly exceptional service experiences. BPM is deeply committed to the local community, which is consistent with our 16-year history of giving back to the North Bay. Our values and their values align – that’s a win.”

This is the fourth combination for BPM since 2020. The Firm’s Southern California expansion has included teams from Orange County, Long Beach and, most recently, Santa Monica.

“We continue to lead with our brand promise of putting people first,” said BPM North Bay Partner-in-Charge Michelle Muth Ausburn. “The combination with Elliott complements and strengthens our existing service offerings and team, and allows us to better serve our clients in and around the North Bay.”

Elliott Group will rebrand under the BPM name. The growing Santa Rosa office is complemented by BPM’s existing locations across California, Oregon, Washington and India, with specialized professionals spanned across the globe.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. With a global team of more than 900 colleagues, we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit our website.