Champion Energy Services announces 2022 scholarship recipients.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champion Energy Services today announced that three Texas high school seniors have been selected to receive the 2022 Champion Scholars Award. Recipients were chosen from several hundred applicants for their academic excellence and contributions to their communities. The students will receive scholarship awards totaling $10,000 in 2022.

Champion Energy Services and its parent company Calpine Corporation remain committed to making a positive impact on the communities they serve. Now in its eighth year, the Champion Scholars Award was formed by Champion Energy Services to recognize promising young leaders who are active champions in their communities. To date, the Champion Scholars Award has provided $80,000 in scholarships to high school seniors pursuing higher education.

While the 2022 Champion Scholars Award recipients have diverse backgrounds and educational aspirations, they are united in their extensive service records, remarkable leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to bettering the world around them. Accomplishments of this year’s recipients include establishing a financial literacy program for underrepresented communities; overcoming a hearing impairment to mentor others in public speaking; and earning a life-saving award for volunteer work with a local fire department.

The 2022 Champion Scholars Award recipients include:

Ebun Ajao of Carnegie Vanguard High School;

Callie Welty of Grandview High School; and

Madelyn Gutacker of Clear Falls High School.

“ Each of these students is super impressive,” said Michael Sullivan, CEO of Champion Energy Services. “ We’re glad to help these Champion Scholars further their education. Our hope is that they continue their amazing work impacting the lives of others for years to come.”

To read more about the recipients, visit championenergyservices.com

About Champion Energy Services

Champion Energy Services, a subsidiary of Calpine Corporation, is one of the largest retail electric providers in the United States. Champion Energy serves residential, governmental, commercial and industrial customers in deregulated electric energy markets across the U.S. Champion Energy’s growth is driven by competitive, straightforward pricing and a reputation for maintaining the highest levels of satisfaction with its customers. For more information, visit www.championenergyservices.com.