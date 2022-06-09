Regis Corporation, a Leader in the Haircare Industry, Partners With Zenoti for Its Salon Software Solution Across All Brands, 600+ Franchise Owners, and 5,000+ Locations

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenoti, the leading technology provider for beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses, today announced they have partnered with Regis Corporation, a leader in the haircare industry. Zenoti will provide their technology platform and support – the industry’s most complete salon solution – to some of the most recognizable haircare brands including Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®, with more than 5,000 locations under the Regis organization.

With this partnership, Zenoti will help Regis deliver a modern, digital experience to drive engagement with more than three million salon guests every month. Zenoti will also purchase Regis’ Opensalon® Pro software platform and will onboard all franchisees to the Zenoti platform.

“We have always had the goals of providing our franchisees and customers the best possible experience, improving our operations, and driving business growth through enhanced data and direct marketing capabilities,” says Matthew Doctor, Regis Corporation President and CEO. “After engaging with and evaluating the Zenoti system, it became clear that this platform is the best choice to support our 600-plus franchisees.

“The scale and diversity of business models they support is unmatched in the salon industry and provides the right solution to our franchisees overnight,” says Doctor. “By partnering with Zenoti, Regis is now able to fully focus on our core business: haircare services.”

With a technology platform designed for beauty and wellness businesses, Zenoti empowers salon and spa brands of all sizes. Businesses get a convenient, innovative consumer experience that extends beyond the visit, opportunities and insights to drive revenue growth, and intelligent solutions that bring automation and efficiency to every aspect of guest engagement.

“We have a deep understanding of the specific, niche problems that beauty and wellness businesses face, and how to solve them with technology,” says Sudheer Koneru, Zenoti Co-founder and CEO. “Zenoti has addressed just about every issue within the market, making us uniquely positioned to support the diverse business models within the Regis organization. The goal is to simplify operations but also to drive revenue consistently, from improving store sales to helping brands expand to more locations.”

Zenoti will also help Regis with the industry’s biggest challenge today: retaining talent amid labor shortages. “Our technology empowers businesses to better satisfy and connect with service providers and staff,” explains Koneru. “First, by positioning service providers to earn more money via added services, tips, retail upsell, and more. Second, our business intelligence and automation enable business owners to free up staff from administrative work and give them time for what they love most – focusing on customers and becoming the best at their craft. We’re very excited that thousands of Regis employees can benefit from this. One of the best strategies to building a successful business is rewarding employees monetarily and helping them feel more fulfilled in their roles.”

Regis joins an expanding group of large enterprises that have chosen to partner with Zenoti to position their business and franchisees for upcoming growth and long-term success.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti powers more than 20,000 beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses in 50 countries, including 80 percent of the enterprise market globally. Its comprehensive, cloud-based, mobile-led solution elevates the guest experience, unifies the brand, and streamlines operations.

Zenoti enables users to seamlessly manage every aspect of running a service business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Features include a powerful branded app with automated payments for a great guest experience, a complete suite of business tools for marketing and operations, employee training modules to motivate and retain staff, and cutting-edge solutions like industry benchmarks, to help the business make better decisions.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit zenoti.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.

ABOUT REGIS CORPORATION

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the beauty salon industry. As of December 31, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,779 locations worldwide. Regis' locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.