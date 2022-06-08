Breast Reconstruction Market by Product, Procedure, Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant, Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast reconstruction market size is projected to reach USD 647 million by 2026 from USD 567 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Growth in this industry is driven by the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness, and the availability of reimbursements. However, clinical risks and complications associated with breast reconstruction restrain the market growth.

The acellular dermal matrix segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The breast reconstruction market, by product, is categorized into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The acellular dermal matrix segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing number of mastectomies, and growing use usage of acellular dermal matrices.

The immediate procedure segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. Immediate procedures are expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global breast reconstruction market during the breast reconstruction period. Factors such as the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness are driving the market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.

Geographically, the breast reconstruction market is dominated by North America and Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer

Growing Aging Population

Increasing Awareness Regarding Breast Reconstruction Treatment

Improving Reimbursements for Breast Reconstruction Procedures

Restraints

Clinical Risks and Complications of Breast Reconstruction Procedures

Alternative Non-Surgical Methods

Opportunities

High Market Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Development of 3D-Printed Implants

Rise in Preference for Biological Products

Challenges

Product Failures and Recalls

Dearth of Trained Professionals

