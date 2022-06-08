Granite to Restore Calabazas Creek Near Cupertino

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the approximately $15 million contract for restoration work on Calabazas Creek near Cupertino, California. Awarded by the Santa Clara Valley Water District, this project will enhance flood control along the creek. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

The purpose of the project is to repair a number of earthen channel failures along 4500 linear feet of streambed that could potentially encroach on residential properties. These repairs entail a combination of channel sidewall repairs using ½ ton rock slope protection and other repairs utilizing heavy steel sheet piling walls to be constructed using the hydraulic “press in” method. The project will cover 10 separate repair sites and include approximately 7000 cubic yards of channel excavation and backfill with 2300 tons of ½ ton rock slope protection. For the steel piling walls, Granite will use the Gilken “Silent Driver” for sheet driving, eliminating the impact and vibration usually associated with this type of piling installation and reducing impact to surrounding residences.

“We’re excited to have another unique flood control project with Valley Water,” said Brent Fogg, vice president of regional operations. “This type of project is important for improving community resilience and aligns with our sustainability goals. Granite has established a great working relationship with Valley Water and we look forward to delivering this important flood control project for the community.”

The project is anticipated to start in July 2022 and anticipated to complete in December 2023.

