Allvue and Preqin announce strategic partnership

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership with Preqin to strengthen the benchmarking capabilities of their limited partner (LP) and general partner (GP) client base. Preqin is a global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights.

Allvue’s partnership with Preqin will provide clients with private market benchmarks through the firm’s LP Portfolio Management (LPPM) solution, an end-to-end platform that allows investors to manage and analyze their alternative investments, pipelines, transactions, documents, and more within one solution. The Fund Performance & Portfolio Monitoring (FPPM) solution is an intuitive cloud-based platform that gives GPs powerful analytics and configurable, fully-integrated, reporting and dashboarding tools. Clients that utilize the service will have the ability to benchmark their alternative investments and portfolios against Preqin data, supporting their portfolio management and decision-making.

Yuriy Shterk, Chief Product Officer at Allvue, said “As investors expand their allocations to alternatives and face increased reporting requirements in the space, it is essential that they have access to data that supplies a holistic view of their investment portfolios’ performance. Our latest partnership with Preqin will provide these insights, ensuring that our clients can seamlessly track against industry metrics and make informed investment decisions.”

The integration of Preqin’s data into the LPPM and FPPM solutions continues Allvue’s broader strategy to build a partner network of data providers, increasing their product suite’s benchmarking capabilities and enabling clients to work with their preferred data providers. These enhancements to Allvue’s solutions will equip clients with tools that provide a comprehensive overview of the alternatives market, empowering them with critical insights that will beget superior investment strategies; all directly from within their Portfolio Management platforms.

Matthew Price, SVP, Head of LP, at Preqin, adds “We are excited to partner with Allvue to offer LPs and GPs an extensive, holistic view of alternative investment markets. Our leading industry data will enable Allvue’s LP and GP clients to better understand their portfolio performance, track emerging trends and benchmark their fund performance.”

This partnership further expands Allvue’s commitment to enhancing their offering and equipping clients with data-driven insights that allow for faster and smarter decision-making. Allvue launched the LP Portfolio Management and Fund Performance & Portfolio Monitoring solutions last year to bolster their end-to-end product suite and facilitate simplified and enhanced data management.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Preqin

Preqin is the Home of AlternativesTM, the foremost provider of data, analysis, and insights to the alternatives industry. The company has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for almost 20 years, enabling more than 170,000+ global professionals to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. Through close partnerships with its clients, Preqin continuously builds innovative tools and mines new intelligence, helping them to make better decisions every day. For more information visit www.preqin.com.