Crédit Agricole en Bretagne Selects Process Mining from iGrafx to Improve Operational Excellence

TUALATIN, Ore. & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Crédit Agricole en Bretagne association, which brings together the 4 Breton Regional Banks, has selected iGrafx as its business transformation platform of choice to advance the company’s initiatives in the home loan sector. Crédit Agricole en Bretagne is now using process mining from iGrafx, a worldwide leader in digital business transformation and process management for capturing and improving processes spanning multiple departments, systems, and stakeholders.

With over 1.7 million customers and almost 5,000 employees, Crédit Agricole en Bretagne is the leading bank in Brittany/France and the leading financier of agriculture and agribusiness in the region. The operational excellence team at Crédit Agricole en Bretagne is tasked with overseeing a diverse range of projects across the business, all with the aim of ensuring high levels of service and customer satisfaction. A smooth and customer-oriented home loan process is just one of many goals of the leading real estate investor. The company was faced with these challenges:

Confront the pressure of the competition and win more new customers

Understand internal processing of home loans as experienced by employees and customers

Model processes to analyze, optimize, and put them under continuous control

To support these initiatives, Crédit Agricole en Bretagne has chosen the iGrafx process mining solution, Process Explorer 360.

“We want to improve our processes by removing bottlenecks and optimizing our lead times,” said Eric Rousselin, Director of Crédit Agricole en Bretagne. “In reviewing multiple options, we concluded Process Explorer 360 was best for our needs. The recent entrance by iGrafx into process mining reinforced our belief that they are the right company to partner with to improve our processes and our business outcomes.”

Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, iGrafx process mining can quickly and easily capture processes across multiple departments, systems, and stakeholders. With iGrafx, Crédit Agricole en Bretagne aims to capture accurate details about how the current process is working. Process Explorer 360 can process all activities running at the same time capturing real-time reality of processes. This identifies bottlenecks immediately for process improvement by region, function, or area.

"Our common goal is clear: enhance customer satisfaction, improve internal efficiency, and provide complete transparency of end-to-end processes across departments,” said Alexandre Wentzo, Chief Strategy Officer of iGrafx. “We want to help Crédit Agricole en Bretagne optimize processes for home loans and achieve continuous process improvement in the future via Process Explorer 360's alerting and notification system."

