playAWARDS Teams With Big Bus Tours to Bring Vegas Tour Experiences to Global Community of Players

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award-winning mobile gaming developer PLAYSTUDIOS is partnering with international sightseeing brand Big Bus Tours to bring an all-new suite of exclusive rewards experiences to the gaming company’s playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform. Beginning May 27, players of PLAYSTUDIOS mobile apps – myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, and MGM Slots Live – will be able to exchange loyalty points earned during free gameplay for discounted and BOGO tickets to Big Bus Tours Las Vegas. This exciting hop-on, hop-off bus experience enables riders to see the famous sights and sounds that Las Vegas has to offer from an open top, double-decker bus.

“When it comes to connecting our players with the excitement of our hometown, we can’t think of a better partner than Big Bus Tours,” says Rob Oseland, Head of playAWARDS. “These one-of-a-kind trips around Las Vegas – hosted by some of the most informed and entertaining guides in the sightseeing business – perfectly complement our rewards portfolio of hotel, dining, and entertainment offerings.

Headquartered in London, Big Bus Tours operates a fleet of open-top buses in 24 cities and across 4 continents. The company’s partnership with PLAYSTUDIOS will launch with its Las Vegas tour offerings, with the goal of adding new destinations to the playAWARDS Rewards store in the coming months.

“The Big Bus experience was created for cities like Las Vegas, where there is as much to see outside as there is to see inside,” explains Dave McMahan, Head of Business Development. “PLAYSTUDIOS is one of the most innovative companies in the loyalty marketing space, and we look forward to taking their players on the ride of their lives.”

Players can access the new Big Bus rewards – which include 20 percent off an Adult Night Tour ticket, 50 percent off a Child Classic ticket, and a Buy One Day Tour, Get the Second Day Free ticket – via the Rewards store. PLAYSTUDIOS apps are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

About Big Bus Tours

Big Bus Tours is the largest operator of open-top sightseeing bus tours in the whole wide world. Fueling the spirit of adventure in over 20 cities, across four continents. Beginning with a fleet of three, today hundreds of buses and guides are helping over four million tourists explore each year.