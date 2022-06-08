Lightlife Foods Collaborates With Disney and Pixar for Promotion of New ‘Lightyear’ Film

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of plant-based food company Lightlife®, announced today a blockbuster collaboration with Disney and Pixar. As part of the promotion of the upcoming film, Lightyear, Lightlife and Disney and Pixar are teaming up to celebrate the magic of legendary character Buzz Lightyear off the screen and in the kitchen.

Nostalgic fans of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story will soon spot its beloved Space Ranger on retail shelves at Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Target, Albertsons and others across the nation. As part of its sponsorship of Lightyear, several Lightlife items will feature new Lightyear-inspired packaging, including Lightlife Smart Dogs® – the number-one selling plant-based hot dog in America.1 Lightlife Smart Bacon®, Lightlife Original Tempeh, Lightlife Plant-Based Burger, and Lightlife Breakfast Patties and Links also received a packaging refresh in alliance with the new film.

“Our collaboration with Disney and Pixar marks the largest brand collaboration in Lightlife history and we are extremely proud to be the exclusive plant-based sponsor of a film whose fan base spans generations,” said Adam Grogan, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We are excited for Lightlife’s family-friendly plant-based products to join forces with Disney and Pixar’s film release this summer.”

In honor of the Lightyear debut, Lightlife is inviting fans to blast off into the kitchen to enjoy delicious plant-based recipes like ‘Cosmic Chili Dogs’, ‘Buzz Breakfast Burrito’, and savory ‘Morning Moonrock Muffins’. The brand will also host a sweepstakes promotion with a chance to win dozens of prize packages, including a private film screening and Disney merchandise.

A sci-fi action adventure and origin story of Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear opens in theaters on June 17 and follows the heroic Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion Sox.

Ready for takeoff? To enter for a chance to win a private screening of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear and other prize packages, visit www.lightlifemovienight.com. For more recipe inspiration, visit www.lightlife.com and @Lightlife on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

ABOUT “LIGHTYEAR”

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg. The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director “Finding Dory”), produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot”) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (“The Batman,” “Up”), Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.

