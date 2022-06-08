Pure Barre Kicks Off Summer with Passport Challenge for Members

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pure Barre, the fastest, most effective full-body barre workout brand, announced today its summer campaign, Destination Pure Barre, which invites members to “staycation at the barre” this summer with the Passport Challenge. The Passport Challenge consists of a six-point checklist for members to complete by July 31, 2022. Some of the challenges include trying all class formats, attending a pop-up event, and taking classes with different teachers.

Along with the launch of Destination Pure Barre, the popular fitness brand is celebrating Best Friends Day today by offering new guests and former members the opportunity to redeem a free week of unlimited classes at participating studios. To redeem the free week of unlimited classes, they can use the code "BARREFORALL,” valid only through today, online at www.purebarre.com or through the Pure Barre app. The offer is good to take a Classic, Reform, and Empower class, and class credits expire 7 days after redemption. A Pure Barre class is typically valued between $25 and $35.

“During summer, people get excited for vacations, festivals, and other fun activities, and we want to synergize that energy with Destination Pure Barre and the Passport Challenge,” said Cheri Tennill, Chief Marketing Officer of Pure Barre. “Kicking off with our free week of classes for Best Friends Day and then keeping our members engaged with our latest challenge, we’re bringing the heat of summer right into our studios and proving that even a fitness class can feel like a stay-cation.”

Offering an effective full-body workout focused on low-impact/high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for everybody, Pure Barre has quickly become one of the largest franchised fitness brands in the world. Founded in 2001, the company has opened over 600 studios and is still actively growing.

For more information about Pure Barre and the Passport Challenge, visit https://www.purebarre.com/ or download the Pure Barre app.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has four signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training and resistance training. Its high-quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.