Wisk Aero Brings Advanced Air Mobility to Australia through Partnership with Queensland Local Government

NEW ZEALAND & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., is bringing the future of flight to Australia through a new partnership with the Council of Mayors South East Queensland (“Council of Mayors”). In addition to this new partnership, the company will also be expanding its physical presence in the country, with the addition of Australia-based personnel.

Wisk’s entry into Australia is driven by a Memorandum of Understanding with the Council of Mayors, which will see the two organizations working together to introduce safe, sustainable, and scalable, autonomous air taxi service to South East Queensland.

Gary Gysin, Chief Executive Officer of Wisk, said: “We are proud to engage with forward-thinking local leaders, like the Council of Mayors, to advance the introduction of AAM and benefit not only Wisk, but local communities and the industry as a whole. This is an exciting time for us, as we continue our momentum and expand our global presence. We look forward to building on the strong relationships we have in Australia to make safe, all-electric, autonomous flight a reality.”

The Council of Mayors Chair, Brisbane Lord Mayor Cr Adrian Schrinner, said the MOU would support engagement with the region’s Councils on the introduction of the Autonomous Air Mobility industry, including operators like Wisk, into South East Queensland. He said South East Queensland offered a mix of rural, beach, and city landscapes making it the perfect location to trial and launch new and innovative industries.

Wisk intends for its presence in Queensland to be long-term, and will be working with local government toward providing the city with green tourism and transport options. The company will also be displaying its 5th generation aircraft in Brisbane in July.

Lord Mayor Cr Adrian Schrinner, said: “Strong collaboration between our Councils is critical to ensure the industry understands the needs of our communities. It also enables our Councils to support, wherever possible, a consistent and collaborative approach to things like planning and regulation that will be critical to investment and rollout across our region. Council of Mayors kickstarted our Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games journey because we knew it would attract global businesses and innovative industries to our region, bringing with it new jobs and new economic opportunities. On the back of the Brisbane 2032 Games, we’re delighted to be working with Wisk to look at how South East Queensland can capitalise off the new jobs and economic opportunities associated with this new and exciting industry. We expect to see the emergence of advanced air technology in places like Paris and Los Angeles, and by 2032 I’d love to see it supporting new and innovative experiences for tourism and travel in South East Queensland.”

Wisk’s Asia Pacific Regional Director, Catherine MacGowan, said: “This new partnership is a great starting point for our expansion across Australasia. Our work has the potential to accelerate the introduction of emissions-free aviation, help reduce transport-driven carbon emissions, and realize the benefits of AAM for the Queensland state economy and the wellbeing of its citizens.”

About Wisk

Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi, will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and over 1550 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight, join us and learn more here.

About the South East Queensland Council of Mayors

The Council of Mayors (SEQ) was established in 2005 to represent the interests of the fastest growing region in Australia. Representing residents across South East Queensland (SEQ), member Councils work together to tackle the region’s biggest challenges and leverage opportunities to ensure the region is the best possible place to live, work and play. Over the past two decades they have built a reputation of being an action-based organisation, delivering innovative and strategic outcomes for the region.

As at 31 December 2021, member Councils included Brisbane City Council, Ipswich City Council, Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Logan City Council, Moreton Bay Regional Council, Noosa Council, Redlands City Council, Scenic Rim Regional Council, Somerset Regional Council, Sunshine Coast Council and Toowoomba Regional Council. Learn more here.