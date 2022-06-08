CORRECTING and REPLACING WILE Launches Hormonal Wellness Capsules in Walgreens Nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

WILE LAUNCHES HORMONAL WELLNESS CAPSULES IN WALGREENS NATIONWIDE

Launch brings the conversation on midlife women’s health from cities to small towns with trusted neighborhood retailer

WILE, a hormonal wellness brand for women aged 40+, announced today it will debut four of its capsule products in Walgreens this month. Established in 2021, WILE offers clinically backed supplements made with unique herbal and plant formulas, created in partnership with naturopathic doctors and research scientists.

Headquartered in Portland, OR, WILE is led by co-founders Gwen Floyd, Corey Scholibo, and Julie Kucinski alongside actress and activist Judy Greer. “As a brand focused on women’s health, local drugstores were always part of our plan,” said WILE CEO Gwen Floyd. “There are 30+ million midlife women who are often overlooked and inclusion and visibility are critical. Most women still get healthcare at their local pharmacy and Walgreens is everywhere, from rural areas to city neighborhoods.”

Focused on hormonal health and stress, WILE is the first brand to take a holistic approach to perimenopause. “This category and conversation are just beginning, so of course women have questions. Walgreens is a place she trusts for real answers,” said WILE CMO Julie Kucinski.

WILE’s supplements can be mixed and matched for overall hormonal health and its many unpredictable symptoms. That includes stress, which impacts aging, health and perimenopause. “We had built our relationship with Walgreens prior to our launch,” said WILE COO Corey Scholibo. “The traditional roll out strategies for brands have changed and having an omnichannel approach, which Walgreens has excelled at, has never been more important.”

The WILE rollout at Walgreens includes the four daily herbal supplement capsules ($39.99 retail).

40+ Perimenopause Support - for overall hormonal and stress support

- for overall hormonal and stress support 40+ Period Support - for uncomfortably changing periods & PMS

- for uncomfortably changing periods & PMS Hot Flash - also helps manage and reduce night sweats

- also helps manage and reduce night sweats Women’s Stress - for mood swings and stress resilience in midlife

All work together or can be taken alone to balance hormones and target common issues. The extended WILE line includes herbal tinctures and functional drink mixes.

About WILE

WILE, a plant-powered naturopathic wellness brand for perimenopause and midlife, is shifting hormonal stigmas while looking at women and formulations holistically. Demystifying and embracing the hormonal powers and hidden complexities of grown women from the inside, WILE is founded and formulated by women. Using naturopathic and traditional Chinese medicine, WILE’s supplement capsules, tinctures and functional drinks are clinically backed to help grown women 40ish to 60ish feel their best. The products are 100% natural, vegan and gluten-free. To learn more about WILE, please visit wilewomen.com.