NetWitness Selected by Ubiquo as Exclusive XDR Partner to Provide Integrated and Rapid Threat Detection and Response Against Advanced Attacks

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetWitness, an RSA business, and globally trusted provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response services, today announced a new partnership for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with Ubiquo, a newly launched company in Chile owned by Telecom Argentina and specialized cybersecurity provider for Latin America. Ubiquo provides enterprises with a full suite of cybersecurity services and works with businesses to help protect and monitor their critical systems and respond to emerging cybersecurity threats.

“The threat of cyber criminals is ever present, and businesses are constantly struggling against a never-ending wave of attacks that can severely disrupt key business operations. Organizations throughout the region require a combination of best-of-breed technologies and industry expertise to keep these threats at bay,” said Mauricio Chiabrando, Cybersecurity Solutions Director at Ubiquo. “We’re confident that the strength of a global cybersecurity leader like NetWitness and our expert team will give our customers an advantage in the battle against cyberattacks, ensuring unsurpassed visibility, smarter threat detection, and faster analytics.”

In addition to XDR solutions, NetWitness is the foundation of Ubiquo's new state-of-the-art Managed Detection and Response (MDR) center, which will provide outsourced threat detection services designed to deliver visibility into critical systems, advanced insights into attacks, and the ability to take action to mitigate the impact and disruption of threat actors. The MDR center is staffed by analysts fully trained on NetWitness technologies.

“Keeping enterprises safe from cyberattacks requires innovative and forward-thinking approaches that enable those businesses to stay on the cutting-edge of technology, as well as ahead of a rapidly transforming threat landscape, where new methods of attack are emerging daily,” said Marcos Nehme, Vice President of Latin America and the Caribbean at NetWitness. “Ubiquo in Chile is taking just that approach, and we’re proud to work with their team on XDR and MDR offerings that will significantly strengthen the security capabilities of their customers; this includes Incident Response services powered by NetWitness’ experienced threat hunters for rapid discovery and response. We look forward to continuing our work with Ubiquo to help keep Chile and all Latin America-based organizations protected from cyber threats.”

The NetWitness Platform is an evolved SIEM and open XDR platform that enables security teams to detect threats, understand the full scope of a compromise, and automatically respond to security incidents across modern IT infrastructures. The NetWitness Platform collects and analyzes data across all capture points, including logs, network packets, NetFlow, endpoint, and IoT, on physical, virtual, and cloud computing platforms. It applies threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations.

Using a centralized combination of network and endpoint analysis, behavioral analysis, data science techniques, and threat intelligence, NetWitness Platform for XDR helps analysts detect and resolve known and unknown attacks while automating and orchestrating the incident response lifecycle. With these capabilities on one platform, security teams can integrate disparate tools and data into a powerful and intuitive user interface for rapid and effective response.

