Health Insurance Provider Taro Health Launches ACA Plans in Maine in Collaboration with Direct Primary Care Physicians, Agrees to Form Partnership with MaineHealth to Increase Patient Access to Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taro Health, a fully-licensed health insurance provider, announced today that it will debut its On- and Off-Exchange health plans on Maine’s ACA Marketplace this fall. Taro Health has partnered with a network of independent direct primary care (DPC) physicians and has signed a letter of intent with MaineHealth, northern New England’s largest integrated health system, to provide more accessible, affordable, and comprehensive care to Mainers living in the Portland metropolitan area.

Taro Health’s marquee insurance benefit includes $0 membership access to direct primary care physicians, who build a stronger relationship with their patients by offering longer visits, increased appointment availability, and concierge-like access across in-person and virtual encounters – all without a co-pay or surprise fee.

“At my practice, patients can always access me the same or next day and are never rushed during an appointment. My focus is on building real relationships with patients so I can deliver the highest quality, most personalized care possible,” said Dr. Lisa Lucas, owner of Fulcrum Family Health in Freeport, ME. “I’m excited to provide the DPC experience to more Mainers by partnering with Taro Health on comprehensive healthcare solutions for patients.”

Mainers who enroll with Taro Health will have access to a DPC physician as well as a broad network of specialists, facilities, and hospital care, including the full MaineHealth network.

“MaineHealth is proud to collaborate with an innovative insurance provider like Taro Health,” said Andy Mueller, CEO of MaineHealth. “Our communities are healthiest when we work together to expand access, so we are excited to move the dialogue forward and expect to be fully in-network for Taro Health members in 2023 and beyond.”

Taro Health’s launch comes at a time when healthcare decisions are top of mind for millions of Americans, and traditional insurers continue to add more layers of costs and complexities between patients and providers.

“Patients want consistent experiences with plans and providers without the stress – they just want to get the care and coverage they need,” said Frank Wu, Co-Founder and CEO at Taro Health. “We are excited to launch our plans with forward-thinking DPCs and engage an innovative health system like MaineHealth, who all share our belief that healthcare is about patients and providers, not insurance companies.”

Individuals and families can find and choose Taro Health’s DPC-centered health plans on Maine’s CoverME.gov website, the state’s health insurance marketplace, during this upcoming Open Enrollment season, beginning November 1st, 2022.

About Taro Health

Taro Health is a team of healthcare operators, direct primary care (DPC) physicians, software engineers, product designers, and insurance experts – all on a mission to build a new and better healthcare system from the ground up. As a technology-driven healthcare company, Taro Health offers insurance plans that focus on reducing friction for both providers and patients, and investing in ways to create more meaningful, trusted doctor-patient relationships. Taro Health partners closely with independent DPC practices, local specialists and labs, and top hospitals and health systems to offer comprehensive care, affordable benefits, and increased access for patients. To learn more, visit https://www.tarohealth.com.

About MaineHealth

MaineHealth is a not-for-profit integrated health system whose vision is, “Working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.” It consists of nine local health systems, a comprehensive behavioral healthcare network, diagnostic services, home health agencies, and 1,700 employed providers working together through the MaineHealth Medical Group. With approximately 22,000 employees, MaineHealth provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire. To learn more, visit https://www.mainehealth.org.