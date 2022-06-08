Getaround Brings Expanded Carshare Access to the City of Seattle

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Getaround, the world's leading digital carsharing marketplace, today announced that the company is expanding operations in the city of Seattle, Washington to increase residents’ access to reliable transportation with expanded carsharing. The company has collaborated with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to bring carshare vehicles to dedicated parking spaces across the city.

Seattle regularly integrates new and emerging technology and services into its transportation system with a focus on climate, safety, and equitable outcomes, including bike share and scooter share. The city has ambitious plans to reduce drive alone trips and had one of the nation’s largest drops in the percentage of households who own a car, and the percentage of people who commute to work by driving alone in recent years.

“Car share is a proven solution to help achieve the city’s goal of reducing drive alone trips. Data from our partnership with San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) showed that 74% of trips were taken with more than one passenger. Getaround is looking forward to working with the city to provide additional mobility options for community members that have a positive impact on the environment,” said Adrienne Moretz, Government Partnerships Manager, Getaround.

Getaround and its patented Connect Cloud technology will be used to provide contactless 24/7 access to these shared vehicles from designated parking spaces across the city, without the need to wait in line or pick up keys. Residents can reserve the shared vehicles for as little as one hour, perfect for all types of trips including going to the grocery store to running errands to visiting friends and family. Getaround is one of the only peer-to-peer carsharing entities to allow guests to book a car on an hourly basis.

Now, local Seattlites can easily access safe, affordable, and convenient cars when and where they need them. Getaround vehicles launched as part of this collaboration can be found in the Madrona, Capitol Hill, and Queen Anne neighborhoods of Seattle.

“We’re excited that Getaround is expanding in Seattle, and believe that they play a valuable role in making this a city where people have a variety of options to move around without owning a car,” said SDOT Shared Mobility Program Manager Becky Edmonds who oversees the City’s car, bike and scooter share programs. “We are glad that more people in Seattle will have access to this transportation option, and will continue to work to foster an environment where innovative mobility companies can try out new ideas and creative business models that benefit the public.”

“At Getaround, we want to empower people to share cars everywhere, making cities and communities better places to live, and this recent expansion in the city of Seattle continues to drive that mission,” said Nick Tenekedes, VP of Marketplace, Getaround. “Seattle shares our vision of creating sustainable, affordable, and equitable transportation, while working to reduce congestion and greenhouse gasses (GHG) within the city. We are looking forward to this partnership and what we’ll be able to achieve together.”

Privately owned cars are typically parked 95% of the time, on the move just 6 hours per week. The remaining 162 hours, most cars remain idle. Thanks to carsharing, people are able to share their car when they aren’t using it, or can sell their vehicle or postpone a purchase, shifting away from the concept of car ownership altogether. This ultimately results in fewer cars on the road, reduced traffic and pollution, and less space needed for parking. Beyond that, research has shown that carsharing services, like Getaround, can significantly reduce the emissions of GHG and harmful substances into the environment.

Seattle is one of over 950 cities worldwide in which Getaround is active. Guests have taken nearly six million car trips using cars shared on Getaround.

On May 11, 2022, Getaround announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPVA). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the second half of 2022, the combined publicly traded company will be named Getaround. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://www.getaround.com/investors.

To learn more about Getaround, visit www.getaround.com.

About Getaround:

Getaround connects safe, convenient and affordable cars with people who need them to live and work. We are the world's first carsharing marketplace offering a 100% digital experience with proprietary technology and data that make sharing vehicles superior to owning them. Our community includes guests who rely on our cars for on-demand mobility 24/7, and hosts who share cars on our platform including those who operate their own car sharing businesses. Founded in 2009, today Getaround is active in over 950 cities worldwide.

