Secure Systems Innovation Corporation and NACD Partner to Launch Cyber Risk Reporting Service for Boards

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), the innovators behind X-Analytics, the premier cyber risk decisioning application setting the standard for businesses in pursuit of cyber resiliency, and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, today announced that the X-Analytics Cyber Risk Reporting Service has been added to NACD Board Services to help NACD members advance cyber-risk oversight in the boardroom.

As cybercrime is expected to exceed $10 trillion in annual damages by 2025, cyber-risk is now considered by many to be a mission-critical risk requiring heightened board attention. Directors indicate in the 2022 NACD Public Company Governance Survey that changing cyber threats are among the top five issues that will impact their businesses over the next 12 months.

“We have heard from many directors the need to understand the financial exposure resulting from cyber risk, going beyond the threat-focused, technical cyber presentations most boards receive,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. “This new board reporting service is designed to deliver financial cyber-risk analytics and insights that boards will increasingly need to advance their oversight of cybersecurity."

The Cyber Risk Reporting Service is powered by a proven application within the global cyber insurance industry and major enterprises, to contextualize the business and financial impacts related to potential cyberattacks.

The service can offer boards and executive teams a clear understanding of their companies’ cyber-risk profile, most notably in the following areas:

An organization’s overall financial exposure to cyberattacks

A view of the cyber threats most likely to cause financial losses to a business

Insights on mitigation strategy most effective in reducing financial losses

How to align cybersecurity investments with risk transfer/cyber insurance, including “stress testing” existing policies across a range of potential cyber-risk scenarios.

“NACD is providing this service to its members at a critical time, as corporate directors face the escalating challenge of effectively overseeing the complex nature of how cyberattacks can disrupt business operations and result in material financial losses,” said Kevin Richards, president of Cyber Risk Services at SSIC. “The X-Analytics Cyber Risk Reporting Service replaces technology confusion and subjective metrics with understandable financial exposure analysis setting organizations on a path to achieve cyber resiliency.”

About X-Analytics

Based in the Washington, DC, area, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC) is a cyber-risk analytics innovator whose mission is to transform how businesses manage financial exposure to cyber risk through the power of data analytics. X-Analytics is a patented and validated cyber risk decisioning platform that is changing how executives, boards, and the cyber insurance industry effectively manage financial exposure to cyber risk. For more information, please visit https://www.x-analytics.com.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today’s directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.