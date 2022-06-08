Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Announces 4-Store Franchise Deal with Expansion into Utah

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces a 4-store agreement with John Cassity, which will include the brand’s expansion into Utah, and growth within Colorado, an existing market. The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for its Baja-style fare with nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states (with planned openings in Alabama and Utah which will bring the total to 20).

In addition to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Cassity owns five Einstein Bros. Bagel shops and four Subway sandwich shops.

“John is a highly qualified and experienced restaurant operator who we know will maintain the integrity of the brand and Fuzzy’s culture,” says Paul Damico, CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

Cassity adds, “When I was looking at concepts to complement my existing brand portfolio Fuzzy’s Taco Shop kept checking off all the boxes for me. What really impressed me was their flexible footprint which can be tailored to each specific space and market.”

“Additionally, Fuzzy’s offers a completely unique concept with affordable food and signature drinks, so from a competition standpoint it really stands on its own.”

Cassity’s first two Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations are scheduled to open in the second half of 2022 in Grand Junction, CO and St. George, UT, with plans to expand within Utah following the openings.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop:

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was ranked a Top Food Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture, and Top Multi-Unit Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking and Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, and was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017. For franchising information, please visit www.MyFuzzys.com.