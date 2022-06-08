Astronics Awarded Contract by Southwest Airlines to Provide Latest Generation of In-Seat Power

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Southwest Airlines to provide its EMPOWER® Passenger In-Seat Power System for installation on 475 Boeing 737 MAX-7 and MAX-8 aircraft. This award is part of Southwest’s recently announced significant cabin upgrade initiative to enhance the Customer experience.

The system configuration selected by Southwest Airlines will provide 60W Type-C and 10.5W Type-A USB charging ports at every passenger seat. This will allow passengers to power and charge two devices simultaneously, including smart phones, tablets, laptops and other Portable Electronic Devices (PED).

“Our goal was to ensure that, when we took the leap into the in-seat power market, we provided our Customers with the latest and greatest cabin power system,” said Tony Roach, Vice President Customer Experience and Customer Relations at Southwest Airlines. “Astronics was the clear choice, with their latest-generation system providing USB A and USB C power ports on every seat in the aircraft, in a space-saving system architecture that does not compromise legroom.”

Astronics will begin delivering in the fourth quarter of 2022 for retrofit installations on Southwest Airlines’ existing MAX-8 fleet which will begin in early 2023. The Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification group has been selected to provide the installation design, STC certification and installation kits for the retrofit. Deliveries to Boeing for installation on new aircraft on the production line will begin in 2023.

“Southwest Airlines and Astronics both share a Customer-centric strategic vision which includes a desire to collaborate and a willingness to invest in products and services that improve the flying experience,” said Aaron Clarke, Vice President of Cabin Electronics at Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems. “We’re excited our newest system architecture hit the mark with Southwest, and we are excited to be part of the great experience Southwest is bringing to their passengers.”

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. More than 50 years after its first flight in 1971, Southwest continues to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 59,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2 fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3 1973-2019 annual profitability

