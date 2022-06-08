APG Selects FlexTrade for Multi-Asset Execution Management Capabilities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, announced that APG Asset Management (APG) has selected FlexTrade's execution management platform, FlexTRADER EMS, to consolidate and streamline its multi-asset execution management capabilities.

APG, headquartered in the Netherlands with approximately EUR586bn of assets under management (April 22), identified the need to overhaul its execution management operations as part of a broader front office transformation initiative. Following a successful proof of concept, APG selected FlexTrade's multi-asset execution platform, FlexTRADER EMS, as the optimal solution to deliver the flexibility to handle the trading of equities, fixed income and foreign exchange from a single platform.

APG will leverage FlexTRADER EMS to create advanced, customizable workflows and provide trading teams in the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and the US with a consistent set of data, tools, and interface to improve trading efficiency. Further, as part of APG's broader front-office transformation initiative, FlexTRADER's open architecture and powerful APIs will deliver interoperability across its new ecosystem, including integration to thinkfolio from S&P Global Market Intelligence, to deliver a streamlined, seamless OEMS solution.

Jan Mark van Mill, Head of Treasury and Trading at APG, noted: "We are delighted to be partnering with FlexTrade to deliver our new multi-asset execution management platform. We operate in an increasingly fast-paced environment where speed to market for new functionality, customization, and innovation can provide our teams with a competitive edge. Therefore, identifying a third party who could deliver on these factors and act as a key component of our future front office architecture was a primary consideration during our selection process."

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA at FlexTrade, stated: "We are delighted to welcome APG to the FlexTrade EMEA client community. We are seeing a growing trend in the market to consolidate without compromise all asset classes onto a single, scalable, open-architecture EMS platform. This streamlined and open approach to handling cross-asset execution will deliver simplicity and consistency to APG's trading teams while maintaining the flexibility via APIs to customize as their business requirements dictate. We believe it to be the model to follow for the trading desk of the future."

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER®, the world's first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About APG

As the largest pension provider in the Netherlands APG looks after the pensions of 4.8 million participants. APG provides executive consultancy, asset management, pension administration, pension communication and employer services. We work for pension funds and employers in the sectors of education, government, construction, cleaning, housing associations, sheltered employment organizations, medical specialists, and architects. APG manages approximately €586 billion (April 2022) in pension assets. With approximately 3,000 employees we work from Heerlen, Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

www.apg.nl