Révolutionnaire Partners with Khoros to Amplify the Social Impact of Young Changemakers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced its partnership with Révolutionnaire, a social network for changemakers.

Led by sisters and co-founders, Justice and Nia Faith Betty, and their team of 30 Gen Z activists from across North America, Révolutionnaire was born to empower, inspire, and propel a generation of changemakers. To mobilize their efforts globally, Révolutionnaire partnered with Khoros, through the Khoros Social Responsibility (KSR) program, to power its online community to connect its members with the necessary tools, broader community, and information needed to accelerate and amplify their impact.

Since launching in June 2021, Révolutionnaire’s Khoros-powered online community has welcomed individual members and organizations alike and experienced over 200% increase in member registrations during the second half of its inaugural year. Additionally, over 20 community organizations, non-profits, youth, and advocacy groups have started Group Hubs on the platform. The Révolutionnaire community of changemakers’ global impact includes:

16,000 lives impacted by donation drive for volcano relief

2,000 meal and hygiene kits assembled and distributed in support of Washington DC’s unhoused community

1,000+ books collected for a library in Botswana

1,000+ signatures collected in two weeks for a petition in support of Residential School survivors in Canada

600+ food items collected on behalf of Houston Food Bank

“Révolutionnaire’s evolution was driven by the question of what it would look like if more young changemakers felt empowered to drive meaningful impact in their communities at scale. Our social network for changemakers was born in the aftermath of the summer of 2020 when unprecedented waves of online changemaking and youth mobilization served as catalysts of change. Acknowledging the challenges of existing platforms and the difficulty in finding a centralized source of information when wanting to make a difference, we wanted to create a space where young people can connect, learn, take action, and recharge with the network, tools, and information designed to scale impact across social causes,” said Nia Faith Betty, co-founder of Révolutionnaire.

“When we set out to create a dedicated social network for changemakers, selecting a technology partner that brings experience and expertise in community-building was paramount. We are so excited to be on this journey with Khoros and able to not only bring their industry-leading technology to young changemakers but also their guidance to build a thriving community with impact at the forefront,” said Justice Faith Betty, co-founder of Révolutionnaire.

"Révolutionnaire is an exemplary organization that's setting a standard for how individuals can come together to make a tangible impact in our communities across the world," said Angie Buster, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Khoros. "Creating authentic connections across the digital landscape is at the heart of what we do at Khoros. We're proud to partner with Révolutionnaire's commitment to activism, service, and representation by equipping them with the technology to build their community and drive the development of urgent solutions needed now and in the future.”

Diversity, inclusion, and corporate social responsibility are at the core of Khoros’s foundation, and over the years, it has elevated its efforts in these areas to ensure it best represents the communities, people, and brands it serves. One of its most notable initiatives is the Khoros Social Responsibility (KSR) Program. As part of Khoros's 2% commitment to donate its time and resources to underrepresented communities, the KSR Program provides qualifying nonprofit and social good organizations free and/or discounted access to its award-winning software and services so they can do their best work for the communities they serve.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

About Révolutionnaire

Founded by sisters Nia Faith Betty and Justice Faith Betty, Révolutionnaire is the ultimate social network for young changemakers. Originally created to revolutionize dance apparel and empower all to celebrate the skin they're in, Révolutionnaire has transformed into a larger movement to give individuals the network, tools, and information needed to use their dreams to fuel revolutions. Révolutionnaire stands at the intersection of community platforms and social change movements to revolutionize how people connect and take action on the causes they care about. Follow @revolutionnaire.co on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.