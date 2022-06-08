Daon and Gateway ID Africa Announce Strategic Partnership, Push for Financial and Social Inclusion

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daon, an innovator in developing and deploying biometric identity assurance solutions worldwide, today announced its investment and exclusive partnership with Gateway ID Africa, whose pioneering digitally inclusive platform will connect underserved populations in Africa with access to wide-ranging public and private sector services and address the challenges of social, digital and financial exclusion faced by individuals in developing markets. Launching initially in Sub-Saharan Africa in late 2022, Gateway ID Africa is planning operations across multiple countries by the end of 2023.

For billions of people around the world, the inability to prove their identity through official documents or records has been a barrier to accessing a range of critical services, social protections, and economic opportunities. Gateway ID Africa’s cutting-edge solution, underpinned by Daon’s biometric capabilities, will support every individual it serves across its international operations in achieving their personal goals, whether they be related to career, education, health or other life-enhancing opportunities, while unlocking access to a large ecosystem of service providers. An all-inclusive engagement strategy will ensure that no one is excluded in Gateway ID Africa’s markets, regardless of what device or ID documents they possess, their location, or their accessibility and connectivity constraints.

Central to Gateway ID Africa’s vision is the data security and privacy afforded by Daon’s biometric verification and authentication toolset.

“Following global research, and in recognition of both their business and technology innovation, we are delighted to be partnering with Daon, one of the world’s leading biometric identity providers, on this groundbreaking journey,” said Rob Philpott, Co-Founder and CEO of Gateway ID Africa. “The breadth and flexibility of Daon’s technology, combined with their team’s biometric expertise and commitment to this initiative, will enable us to achieve the significant scale we have envisaged.”

Daon, whose IdentityX Platform has been chosen to secure over 1 billion global identities and performs over 250 million authentications each day, brings over 20 years of identity expertise to the partnership.

“Daon is proud to announce our partnership with Gateway ID Africa and to invest in a very experienced executive team with a significant track record in Africa and beyond, who embody a remarkable vision to empower individuals and truly change their lives for the better,” said Tom Grissen, Daon CEO. “Inclusion and accessibility are fundamental founding principles of Daon and they align very well with Gateway ID Africa’s vision.”

The Gateway ID Africa initiative, underpinned by Daon’s biometric capabilities, will:

Deliver and operationalize the solution to facilitate mass inclusion through its pioneering digital platform.

On a free to use and self-sovereign basis, empower individuals to immediately access services in real time and, over time, build up a progressively trusted profile that unlocks an increasing number of opportunities.

Combine biometric identification with blockchain, loyalty and rewards, IVR, and other customer-centric capabilities to provide a state-of-the-art, inclusive technology platform.

Provide the platform for service providers and institutions to massively broaden their reach through new market opportunities, while achieving vast efficiencies over legacy business methodologies.

ABOUT DAON

Daon, www.daon.com, is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and seamless travel. Daon’s IdentityX® platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user’s identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer, through any medium, with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT GATEWAY ID

Gateway ID Africa, www.gatewayid.africa, provides pioneering inclusive technological solutions that connect entire populations with companies and institutions in its markets through a digitally inclusive platform, greatly improving both social and financial opportunities for citizens. Gateway’s platform provides the opportunity for service providers across all sectors to massively broaden their reach, while achieving vast efficiencies over legacy business methodologies. Launching initially in Sub-Saharan Africa in late 2022, Gateway is planning operations across multiple countries by the end of 2023.