Cubic Awarded DoDIN APL Certification for M3-SE and M3X Rugged Servers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation today announced that its Cubic Mission and Performance (CMPS) division has successfully obtained Department of Defense, Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) certification for M3-SE and M3X Rugged Servers, bringing its certified modules to five: M3-SE4, M3-SE-SVR4, M3-PM-SVR4, M3-SE-APP4, M3X-APP.

The DoDIN APL, formally JITC APL, represents the agency's master list of products available for purchase that are secure, trusted and approved for deployment within the DoD's technology infrastructure.

“Obtaining DoDIN APL approvals for our M3-SE and M3X servers demonstrates Cubic's commitment to deliver state-of-the-art compute and networking platforms to our armed forces, plus ensures user confidence that our servers fulfill the Risk Management Framework (RMF) CS/IA testing requirements,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “The modular, stackable servers allow users to upgrade their current platforms with minimal changes to system design providing excellent flexibility and maximizing the user’s existing system investment.”

The M3-SE server family delivers Intel Xeon-powered computing, up to 10-gigabit networking, and SSD storage functionality ideal for command post locations that require multiple advanced applications. The servers have been designed to meet growing mission requirements with performance usually only available with larger 19-inch rack servers. Class-leading power-to-performance ratios, scalability and low total cost of ownership combined with Virtual Server and VSAN Support ensure the M3-SE servers deliver unrivaled capabilities in a small form factor to users operating at the tactical edge.

The M3X-APP server module lies at the core of an M3X tactical communication and computing deployment. With a 16-core Intel Xeon processor, 128GB of DDR4 RAM and tool-less SSD removal, the M3X-APP supports the most demanding virtual workloads. An Integrated Raised Angle Connector for the transfer of power and data between modules combined with the sealed IP67 chassis means the M3X-APP can be deployed to a wide range of austere environments. VMware virtualization support means users from any location can deploy M3-SE and M3X servers without extensive 3rd party training.

The modular, stackable M3-SE and M3X servers allow users to upgrade their current M3-SE or M3X server and network deployments with minimal changes to system design. This unique approach delivers excellent flexibility and maximizes the user’s existing system investment. Users can easily add networking capabilities based on mission requirements without replacing current networking or computing hardware.

Designed to meet MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461 requirements, the servers operate in harsh environments. The servers can be quickly and easily configured for missions using Cubic's DVICE software and support open management protocols for integration into third-party management systems.

For further information about our gateway products and services, please visit www.cubic.com/mc2.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve military effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.