Igloo and Teva Team Up on Limited-edition Playmate Cooler and Sandal Collection Made With Recycled Plastic

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two nostalgic brands, Igloo and Teva, have teamed up to create a limited-edition collection featuring recycled materials and designed to get you outside this summer. The new Teva x Igloo ECOCOOL® Little Playmate and Teva x Igloo Hurricane XLT2 sandal were inspired by nature’s varied terrain and meant to fuel off-the-grid adventures. This collection is available today from Igloo and Teva, and at select REI stores and REI.com, through an exclusive retail partnership.

“We’re extremely grateful to collaborate with Teva, an impactful, like-minded brand that prioritizes fun and creating earth-friendly products,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “With the awesome, matching Playmate cooler and Teva sandal designs made with recycled plastic, we’re making it more enjoyable for our consumers to get back to doing what they love this summer — adventuring outside in comfort and fully stocked with chilled refreshments.”

At the center of this collaboration is both brands’ commitment to making better decisions for the planet. Igloo and Teva merged their expertise in enabling modern adventure through classic coolers and versatile sandals to create an adventure-ready collection crafted with recycled materials.

“Collaborations have historically been fuel for product innovation and experimentation, but our partnership with Igloo represents something more…two iconic brands aligned around a common cause and commitment to innovation with a purpose,” Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands, stated.

The 7-quart Teva x Igloo ECOCOOL Little Playmate features post-consumer recycled plastic in the outside body, lid and liner of the world-famous cooler and is part of Igloo’s ECOCOOL Collection of hardside coolers made with a recycled resin compound that repurposes discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs. As a special addition, Igloo reintroduced its adjustable carrying strap on the Teva ECOCOOL Playmate, now woven with REPREVE® performance fiber that’s made from recycled plastic bottles and incorporates a unique design inspired by Mother Nature.

In perfect alignment, the durable Teva x Igloo Hurricane XLT2 sandal matches the splash-ready shoulder strap of the ECOCOOL Little Playmate, featuring the same REPREVE® material made from recycled plastic. Once well-worn and ready to retire, the iconic Hurricane XLT2 can be recycled through the TevaForever sandal recycling program.

The limited-edition Teva x Igloo ECOCOOL Little Playmate, $55.00, and Teva x Igloo Hurricane XLT2 Sandal, $80.00, are available for purchase now, while supplies last.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

To keep up with all things Teva, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

TikTok

About Teva®:

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.